The Big Picture A new Appalachian horror has arrived with the exclusive new trailer for The Hangman.

Horror films set in Appalachia tap into the region's rich folklore and chilling landscapes to create suspense.

The Hangman is in theaters on May 31 and on VOD starting June 4, 2024.

Collider is thrilled to exclusively unveil the trailer for The Hangman, a spine-tingling horror film from Epic Pictures and Dread. In the movie, Leon, a middle-aged door-to-door salesman, attempts to repair his strained relationship with his teenage son by taking him on a camping trip into the depths of rural Appalachia. Unbeknownst to them, the area hides dark secrets, including a local cult that has awakened a malevolent demon known as The Hangman. When Leon wakes to find his son missing, he is thrust into a nightmarish quest to save him, confronting both a murderous cult and the vicious entity they worship.

The Hangman, directed by Bruce Wemple, was written by Wemple and LeJon Woods, who also stars in the film opposite Lindsey Dresbach (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit). Vincent Conroy (The Christmas Venue), Zach Wyles, and Dan Booke serve as producers. Wemple, in a statement promoting the film's release, explained what he set out to achieve with the film:

"We set out to tell a story about the lengths a father will go to get his son back, including coming face to face with a bloodthirsty demon raised from hell. We can't wait for audiences to come along for the ride.”

Epic Pictures CEO Patrick Ewald added, "I couldn't be more thrilled to share our latest Dread Original, The Hangman. In the horror abyss of The Hangman, fear takes shape and nightmares find a new face."

Appalachia Is the Home of Horror

The rural region of Appalachia has been effectively used as the setting for numerous horror films, where its secluded and rugged terrain heightens the crucial elements of tension and fear. For example, Deliverance (1972), primarily a thriller, ventures into horror as it tells the story of four city men on a wilderness canoe trip in Georgia who encounter terrifying dangers, illustrating the isolation and wildness of the Appalachian wilderness.

Horror films often draw on stereotypes associated with Appalachia. In Wrong Turn (2003) and its sequels, friends lost in West Virginia are pursued by cannibalistic mountain men, highlighting the region's sinister possibilities through intense horror scenes. Conversely, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010) humorously flips these typical horror tropes on their head. It features two friendly hillbillies who are wrongly believed to be killers by misinformed college students, leading to deadly mix-ups and poking fun at the usual depiction of rural horror settings.

Similarly, The Blair Witch Project (1999), set in Maryland’s Black Hills, taps into the same claustrophobic, forested ambiance associated with Appalachia. The story follows three filmmakers who hike into the woods to document a local legend and find themselves hopelessly lost. The film's documentary style adds a layer of realism, enhancing the horror derived from the fear of being lost in vast, unknown woods. Additionally, Mothman Prophecies (2002), based on real events in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, combines psychological horror with the supernatural through the eerie sightings of the Mothman.

These films leverage the Appalachian setting to deepen themes of isolation and the unknown, while exploring the primal fear of humans against nature. Appalachia’s rich history, folklore, and chilling landscapes are crucial in crafting the suspenseful and menacing atmosphere typical of these horror stories.

The Hangman will release in limited theaters May 30, 2024 and will be on VOD starting on June 4, 2024. Check out the trailer in the player above.