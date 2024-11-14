The Hangover franchise got worse with every sequel, but Part II and Part III don't take away from the obnoxious hilarity of the first installment. The 2009 original is one of those raunchy comedies that just wants to have a good time and largely succeeds, making for a lot of funny quotes. Four guys head to Las Vegas for a bachelor party right before Doug (Justin Bartha) gets married. Zach Galifianakis got his breakout role as Alan, a socially inept guy with zero self-awareness and an alarmingly intense amount of loyalty to three men he doesn't know all that well. Bradley Cooper launched into superstardom with his role as Phil, and Ed Helms essentially plays the only character with genuine development—making some of the most meaningful quotes his.

It's difficult to judge what the funniest quotes are in a movie like this, but it's safe to say all three of the major characters can make the audience laugh in a variety of ways. Some of the best jokes in The Hangover are strictly visual, including Phil giving the casino camera the middle finger while they're playing blackjack, but most of the best parts do indeed rely on a line working with the direction and actors' performances. Aside from the occasional demonstration of growth in Stu's character, the dialogue is no deeper than someone saying something funny in a way that evokes their personality or makes whatever scenario they're in that much more ridiculous. And yet, The Hangover's best lines are still quite funny and endlessly quotable, proving that this wild comedy is still effective fifteen years after its release.

10 "Alan, we're not gonna cut ourselves."

Doug (Justin Bartha)

While up on the roof, Alan makes a speech about how tonight is going to be amazing. In the end, he tries to make them all blood brothers by cutting his hand and inviting the others to do the same. Thanks to Zach Galifianakis's singular performance, this act isn't explored in a way that any horror movie or drama would have to address. As the man's soon-to-be brother-in-law, Doug is the one to awkwardly stop him and say, as if to a child, "Alan, we're not gonna cut ourselves." It's hilarious that Doug doesn't get particularly upset, making it clear that he's used to Alan doing crazy things.

This is also a moment that makes it perfectly clear that Alan's stupidity makes him a danger to himself and others. On the drive to Vegas, he said that it was okay for Doug to go into the next lane when it very much wasn't. In that case, he (irresponsibly) expected Doug to turn back into their current lane just in time. By comparison, this scene shows Alan actually cutting his hand and expecting the others to do the same, helping viewers believe that he actually would be reckless enough to drug the gang in an attempt to have fun.

9 "It was a bartender."

Stu (Ed Helms)

Stu corrects people when they mention how Melissa, his girlfriend of three years, cheated on him on a cruise. The cheating part is right, but they always forget what specific job the guy had. Stu is quick to point out that he was a bartender, even though that's definitely not the point. It's a good bit, showing how emasculated this man is and how he tries to maintain a shred of dignity in the most insufficient ways. It's no wonder that he goes nuts on their night out.

The best example might just be the final one. Near the end, an argument breaks out between Stu and his girlfriend at Doug's wedding. This time, Stu is actually the one to invoke her infidelity and get the guy's job title wrong. After Alan corrects him, the audience can see that Stu essentially has the same way of perceiving the event as everyone else. He doesn't try to make excuses for it, and the one-night stand is much more important to him than what the dude did for a living.

8 "Oh if we're sharing beds, I'm bunking with Phil...You good with that?"

Alan (Zach Galifianakis)

If someone's going to argue that The Hangover ranks among the best comedies of all time, Alan would probably be the main reason why. Many things that he says aren't explored any further than face-value, and they shouldn't be. The audience knows he's just not a normal guy, and Galifianakis plays him such that he never thinks he needs to explain himself. One of the funniest examples would be when the guys are checking into their room at Caesar's Palace. The original room they booked had two beds, and they're four guys. Hearing this, Alan says, "Oh, if we're sharing beds, I'm bunking with Phil."

As Phil slowly turns in confusion, Alan locks eyes with him: "You good with that?" It's no surprise that Phil immediately exclaims, "No!" and changes their room to a villa. Alan's confidence in calling out whom he wants to sleep next to, everybody's inability to figure out why he chose Phil, that pause, and the fact that this plays out in front of the receptionist all hilariously emphasize that Alan's logic is his and his alone.

7 "It's true. We got in all kinds of trouble last night, and now we can't find our friend. And if you wanna kill us, just go ahead because I don't even care anymore."

Stu (Ed Helms)

Ed Helms puts in one of his greatest performances as a man increasingly wondering what the hell he's going to do to make sure Melissa doesn't find out about this Vegas trip while questioning his sense of self. By the time Mike Tyson and his right-hand man show up to get their tiger back, Stu is pretty sure that they're going to get either severely beaten or killed: "We got in all kinds of trouble last night, and now we can't find our friend. And if you wanna kill us, just go ahead because I don't even care anymore."

So much build-up to this line. The poor man is so overwhelmed with problems (including his recent marriage and a gap in his teeth) that the audience believes him. When Phil turns and asks him what he's talking about, he repeats himself: "What? I don't care." It's hysterically clear that Stu doesn't handle high-stress situations very well, but the line also helps trace his character arc. After this point, Stu starts to embrace the madness and grow out of his feeble personality.

6 "Quid pro quo, douchebag."

Mr. Chow (Ken Jeong)

After Mr. Chow (Ken Jeong) informs the guys that he has their friend and won't give him back until they return his eighty-thousand dollars, they freak out. Stu asks what Chow wants, and it's clear they'll be willing to do whatever he wants. Seeing this, Chow calmly scratches his neck and lowers the volume of his voice—almost as if he's talking to himself: "Ah, not so good now. Quid pro quo, douchebag."

Fantastic delivery. The Latin expression (used to very different effect in The Silence of the Lambs) usually comes in a more serious atmosphere. Mixing the sophisticated air of a fancy villain with modern profanity, it's one of those moments that doesn't really do anything more than make us laugh. Like Alan's most memorable quotes, this line makes for a very character-driven comedy and requires a stand-out performance by Ken Jeong.

5 "I'm just a dentist."

Stu (Ed Helms)

Better than the infidelity bit is the doctor-versus-dentist debate. It's not much of a debate; every time Stu tries to pass himself off as a doctor, someone else points out that he's really just a dentist. No offense to dentists, of course; it's mostly funny because Stu tries repeatedly to make himself look more socially impressive than he actually is. Phil points out at the hotel check-in desk that the receptionist should still call 9-11 if someone suffers a heart attack, and an actual doctor telling him that he's just a dentist is also great.

But the best variation is when Stu knocks himself down a peg. Having just learned that he married an escort with a baby, Stu hears his new wife calling him a doctor. He politely (and immediately) corrects her: "I'm just a dentist." It's clear that he doesn't want to impress her and wants their marriage over as soon as possible. It also hints at Stu gaining some perspective on his life, as exaggeration clearly hasn't gotten him anywhere good.

4 "I don't know, Phil. Apparently, I'm a guy who marries complete strangers."

Stu (Ed Helms)

Stu is the only character who actually changes as a person throughout the comedy, and this is one of those moments where he questions what kind of man he really is. After Stu suggests they torch the police car they stole last night, Phil asks him "Who are you?" and Stu's reaction is classic. It expresses just as much disapproval of himself as it does for anyone else: "I don't know, Phil. Apparently, I'm a guy who marries complete strangers."

That delivery is so exasperated, and Ed Helms has so much charisma that this line becomes one of the funniest in the movie. When Stu says he doesn't know who he is, we believe him. He was introduced as a guy who follows all the rules and does whatever his bossy girlfriend wants, yet here he is. In a movie where they constantly have to react to whatever wild thing happens, it's especially effective to have a moment where a character can reflect.

3 "I've found a baby before."

Alan (Zach Galifianakis)

Alan is a guy who can recall something bizarre as if it's not a big deal and does not provide any context. Arguably, the funniest example is when Stu asks him if he's the right person to be holding the baby they just found in their hotel room. Alan casually replies, "What are you talking about? I've found a baby before." Understandably wanting more detail, Stu asks him where, and Alan just says, "Coffee Bean." Then Alan switches the topic to the Mercedes, and that's all we hear about it.

The best part of the quote is that Alan doesn't feel any need to elaborate, and Stu (as well as the audience) is left with the mystery.

This is just enough detail for the viewer to be just as bemused and curious as Stu. The fact that this apparently happened somewhere as family-friendly as The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf makes this all the more perplexing. Alan makes it sound like it's common to find a baby anywhere. The best part, though, is that Alan doesn't feel any need to elaborate, and Stu (as well as the audience) is left with the mystery. Needless to say, this is one of Zach Galifianakis's best films.

2 "I lost a tooth! I married a wh*re!"

Stu (Ed Helms)

Freaking out in believable yet comedic fashion is more difficult than it looks, and Ed Helms puts on a masterclass here. He can be freaking out from various emotions, but he might be funniest when he's angry. After Alan discloses that he's the one who drugged them all, Stu loses his cool. This whole conversation is gold, but the intensity peaks when Phil tells Stu to calm down, and Stu replies, "You f*cking calm down! He drugged us!" Then he stands up, asserting himself, and exclaims, "I lost a tooth. I married a wh*re!"

This is one of those times when putting it in simple terms shows how a character definitely has a right to be mad. Losing a tooth and marrying an escort are so unrelated and silly, which is part of the hilarity, but they're not insignificant either (not to mention everything else). It's easy to see why Alan's stupidity and Phil's almost superhuman insistence on remaining calm are frustrating for Stu, leading to a brief explosion that shows that he's learning how to unleash his anger.

1 "I'm trying to, but we're f*****g blocked!"

Phil (Bradley Cooper)

After learning that Stu got married, the guys enter their car and are confronted by armed thugs. They're threatened, a man gets shot, a baby is crying, and they manage to speed away. What makes this hysterical, however, is that Stu's on the phone with his girlfriend the whole time, pretending that he's riding in a tractor. He pretends Phil is the tractor driver and politely asks him to drive away. Phil's reaction is so loud that it's heard on the other end: "I'm trying to, but we're f***ing blocked!"

It's tremendous to watch Stu trying to stay in his fantasy to avoid hanging up on Melissa without a natural (and unsuspicious) end to the conversation. To the viewer's delight, Phil is technically playing along, too, only he's so freaked out that he puts absolutely no effort into his performance as the tractor driver. Stu might as well have screamed at him to move the car, as Phil would have said the same. This pitiful attempt to keep up the ruse during such an intense situation makes this possibly the film's funniest quote and one of Bradley Cooper's best movies.

