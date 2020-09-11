Regina King, Lakeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo Join Jay-Z’s Netflix Movie

Director Jeymes Samuel and producer Jay-Z are lining up an all-star cast of top Black talent for their upcoming Netflix movie The Harder They Fall, as Oscar-winning actress Regina King has joined the stylish Western along with Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz and her fellow Atlanta stars Lakeith Stanfield and Danielle Deadwyler, as well as this year’s Oscar hopeful Delroy Lindo, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) and RJ Cyler (White Boy Rick).

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country) and Idris Elba star in the all-Black Western, which follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) as he rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that Rufus Buck (Elba), the man who killed his parents two decades ago, is being released from prison.

Samuel is directing from a script he co-wrote with Boaz Yakin, and he’s also producing alongside Lawrence Bender, James Lassiter and Jay-Z. Samuel is a singer-songwriter who previously collaborated with Jay-Z on The Great Gatsby soundtrack, and the duo will be writing and producing original music for The Harder They Fall as well.

King is coming off an Oscar win for If Beale Street Could Talk, and she’s also up for an Emmy for her heroic turn in HBO’s Watchmen. Meanwhile, King recently made her feature directorial debut with One Night in Miami, which is drawing raves, earning Oscar buzz, and reportedly scored a deal from Amazon that was well north of what HBO paid for Bad Education last year.

Beetz recently starred opposite Joaquin Phoenix in last year’s Best Picture nominee Joker, while Stanfield starred in Uncut Gems and will soon be seen in Judas and the Black Messiah, which looks to be a prime awards contender should it be released before the late-February deadline for this year’s Oscars. Speaking of which, Lindo earned raves of his own with his fiery supporting turn in Spike Lee‘s Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods, and it’s great to see him landing another high-profile project at the streamer.

