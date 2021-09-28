Netflix has unveiled the first full trailer for its star-studded Western, The Harder They Fall, which hails from Jeymes Samuel in his directorial debut. The film looks like it could it be one of the streamer’s top contenders in the awards season.

The trailer has a hip-hop vibe that might remind you of Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained. Interestingly, Django Unchained was the first Tarantino film that was released after his split from longtime producer Lawrence Bender, who has co-produced The Harder They Fall with Jay-Z. The rap icon is credited as Shawn Carter in the trailer. Samuel, also known by his stage name The Bullitts, previously worked with Jay-Z on the soundtrack for director Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby.

The trailer sets up the central conflict between two men — Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) as a host of colorful characters and scenarios are introduced. When Nat learns that Rufus has been released from prison, he rounds up his old crew with the sole purpose of exacting revenge. Samuel appears to be paying homage to the Westerns of yore through a contemporary lens. We see shootouts and grand posturing, physical comedy, and inventive first-person shots.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Harder They Fall': First Trailer Teases a Star-Studded & Action-Packed Netflix Western

And then there’s the cast. In addition to Elba and Majors, the film’s stacked ensemble includes Regina King, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and others. Not only does The Harder They Fall subvert genre tropes by largely focusing on Black characters, but it also provides a great vehicle for some of the finest actors working today to show their chops but also have some fun.

Majors, who reunites with his Da 5 Bloods co-star Lindo here, is one to look out for. He had such a terrific 2020; besides the acclaimed Spike Lee joint, he also starred in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which is sadly not returning for a second season. He will also star as the villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Beetz rose to prominence with roles in Deadpool 2 and Joker. She is also a part of another exquisitely cast film, the action-thriller Bullet Train. which features the likes of Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, and Joey King.

Stanfield is coming off of an Oscar nomination for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. Elba was most recently seen as Bloodsport in director James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. And if, by chance, this isn’t your kind of Elba movie, have no fear; the actor recently boarded Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as the voice of Knuckles.

The Harder They Fall will be released in select theaters in October, and on Netflix on November 3. You can watch the trailer here:

KEEP READING: The Best Westerns of the 21st Century So Far

Share Share Tweet Email

'Licorice Pizza' Poster Reveals Paul Thomas Anderson's Coming-of-Age Tale in the Backdrop of '70s Hollywood The film is set for release sometime this year.

Read Next