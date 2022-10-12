Variety is reporting that the hit Canadian Hulu series The Hardy Boys, based on the children’s mystery novel series of the same name, will be ending with its upcoming third season. They are also reporting that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star Bailee Madison will join the series for its final episodes. The third season is currently in production in Toronto and Ontario.

The Hardy Boys is based on the popular book series of the same name. The book series follows brothers Frank and Joe Hardy (Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot), a pair of amateur detectives who, with the help of their friends, solve mysteries in their town of Bridgeport. The characters were created by Edward Stratemeyer, and from 1927 to 2005, a hundred and ninety books were written in the series, not counting spin-offs, and were written by countless ghostwriters all under the pseudonym “Franklin W. Dixon”. So, there was a lot to pull from when creating the series. The Hardy Boys series begins as the young brothers move from the city to Bridgeport and begin investigating a mystery their mother had been looking into when she died.

Madison will be joining the show as Drew Darrow, a character who is described as a “fun but often frustrating new ally with a brilliant mind and appetite for magic and mysteries.” Madison recently starred in the hit HBOMax series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and has also starred in movies like The Strangers: Prey at Night and Just Go With It, as well as series like Trophy Wife and The Fosters. Madison will be joining the returning cast of Campbell, Elliot, Keana Lyn, Adam Swain, Cristian Perry, Riley O’Donnell, and Krista Nasaire.

The first two seasons of The Hardy Boys are currently available for streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in Canada and internationally. The third and final season is expected to premiere sometime next year on Hulu in the U.S. and on YTV and STACKTV in Canada. The Hardy Boys is created by Corus Entertainment studio Nelvana and Lambert Productions. Pam Westman, president of Nelvana, gave a statement about the series coming to an end, saying:

“From its inception, it’s been a joy to work with Lambur Productions, Hulu and YTV on ‘The Hardy Boys’ and introduce these iconic characters and gripping adventures to a new generation. The exceptional cast and crew brought the revered Hardy Boys adventures to life, successfully engaged audiences around the world and garnered awards and critical acclaim. As this mystery comes to a close, we’re looking forward to providing fans with more mystery-solving action, surprising turn-of-events, and laughs in a wild final season.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on the upcoming final season of The Hardy Boys. Check out the trailer for the first season below: