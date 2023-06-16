Whether you grew up in the 1930s or the 2010s, the Hardy Boys novels have been some of the best young adult mystery books in memory. One of the newer ways of experiencing these fantastic characters is by watching the series The Hardy Boys which started airing on Hulu in 2020 and now is about to complete its final season in 2023. This series has a bit of everything, from supernatural forces to action to drama, and as the series flies into its final season there have even been a few new faces added to the crew. Read on for all the details revealed so far about The Hardy Boys Season 3.

When and Where Is The Hardy Boys Season 3 Coming Out?

While it does seem like the work is continuing on Season 3, there has not yet been a report of when the third season will debut on Hulu. Despite some rumors about the series' cancelation, with the release of an official synopsis and the hiring of actress Bailee Madison (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), this seems unlikely. Though the second reason was released in April 2022, the first season was released in December 2020, so it's very possible that the third season could follow the timeline of the first installment and hit screens this winter.

As for where you can watch it, the first and second seasons of The Hardy Boys are streaming on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ internationally. The third season will release on Hulu in the United States and on STACKTV/YTV in Canada. While it hasn’t been officially announced, one can hope that the third season will also be accessible internationally on Disney+ like the previous seasons. This season is supposed to contain eight hour-long episodes, which will make it slightly shorter than the previous seasons, which had thirteen and ten episodes respectively. Here's the link to the show's landing page on Hulu:

Is There a Trailer for The Hardy Boys Season 3?

Unfortunately, just like the release date, we're still waiting on the trailer for The Hardy Boys Season 3. But keep an eye on this space because we will be updating it with the trailer as soon as it becomes available. For those who haven’t seen the first two seasons (though you should definitely check them out), you can check out the trailer for the first season in the player above to see how it all began, and catch the Season 2 trailer below to know how far the story has come.

Who's Making The Hardy Boys Season 3?

The Hardy Boys was developed by Steve Cochrane and Jason Stone and is based on the book series created by Edward Stratemeyer, who also created Nancy Drew, Tom Swift, and many other children's classics. The books were written by multiple authors under the pen name Franklin W. Dixon. Stone is also a director for the series and will be returning to those duties for the third season alongside Melanie Orr (Odd Squad) and Felipe Rodriguez (Ruby and the Well). Returning alongside the two previous directors is executive producer Madeleine Lambur, who will be joined by co-executive producer and writer Ramona Barckert. While this list does indicate that roughly half of the staff is not returning, there are certainly more than enough veterans of the project to continue with their good work. The series is produced by Nelvana and Lambur Productions.

Who's In the Cast of The Hardy Boys Season 3?

One of the key aspects we have seen come out of the tv reboot of the series is adapting to a modern audience, even though the series is set in the 80s. The Hardy Boys stars Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy and Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy. They are both expected to be back for Season 3. James Tupper originally played the role of their father, Fenton Hardy, in the first season but Anthony Lemke took over the role in Season 2. Lemke will likely be back as Fenton for Season 3 as well. Other cast members expected to return include Keana Lyn Bastidas as Callie Shaw, Adam Swain as Chet Morton, Cristian Perri as Phil Cohen, Atticus Mitchell as JB Cox, Riley O'Donnell as Biff Hooper, Sadie Munroe as Lucy, Laara Sadiq as Kanika Khan, and Bea Santos as the Hardys' Aunt Trudy.

As mentioned already, Bailee Madison will be joining the cast of the final season. Madison will play a new character called Drew Darrow who will be an ally to the Hardys, though she might get on their nerves sometimes.

What Do We Know About the Plot of The Hardy Boys Season 3?

The series so far has been a mix of action, mystery, and the supernatural as the Hardy boys attempted to uncover the reason behind their mother's death. Their move from the big city wasn’t quite what they expected and the road has been anything but smooth so far. The next chapter in the series is looking into the family's past once again, as told by the official synopsis of Season 3.

The Hardy boys and their friends dig up even more secrets, conspiracies and threats as they piece together their great-grandfather’s long-lost map and race against time to uncover a powerful ancient relic before it falls into the wrong hands.

From that description, it seems likely that Season 3 will follow the cliffhanger ending of Season 2, and continue with the pieces that have been collected from their great-grandfather's map. Despite this continuation, the addition of Bailee Madison as Drew Darrow raises some obvious questions. Drew has been described as a “fun but often frustrating new ally with a brilliant mind and appetite for magic and mysteries.” Exactly how this character will fit into the established relationship is unknown, but the description of "frustrating" seems ominous. Who knows if the new character will be the source of another sinister plot, but this season is certain to hold more plot twists in store.

So What's the Future of The Hardy Boys?

Despite its relatively high ratings, such as a 95% audience score for Season 2 on Rotten Tomatoes, and its 75 percent for Season 1, the show will end after its third season. While this has left plenty of fans of the show disappointed and wishing for more, especially since Nancy Drew will also end its run after its current season, the studio seems to have made its peace with the end. The President of Nelvana, Pam Westman gave this statement concerning the end of the series:

From its inception, it’s been a joy to work with Lambur Productions, Hulu, and YTV on ‘The Hardy Boys’ and introduce these iconic characters and gripping adventures to a new generation. The exceptional cast and crew brought the revered Hardy Boys adventures to life, successfully engaged audiences around the world and garnered awards and critical acclaim. As this mystery comes to a close, we’re looking forward to providing fans with more mystery-solving action, surprising turn-of-events, and laughs in a wild final season.

All of this points to a dedicated cast and crew trying to bring childhood books from so many generations to live in a passionate and entertaining way. That passion is all that one can ask for when it comes to embodying books that so many have grown up with.