‘The Hardy Boys’ Trailer Is Less Wholesome Mystery, More ‘True Detective’

The Hardy Boys began life in the 1920s, inspiring a multimedia franchise spanning from books to television to video games, all about two young brothers who wear wholesome as heck sweaters and solve wholesome as heck mysteries. But the new Hulu series take on the material is… not very wholesome. In fact, this first trailer looks even darker than fellow YA mystery-thrillers like Stranger Things, evoking the moral ambiguities and tonal dread of a Perry Mason or True Detective. And while I know we’re all a bit “gritty reboot” fatigued, this trailer, like, really works for me.

Rohan Campbell (Snowpiercer) and Alexander Elliot (Locke & Key) are our new Hardy Boys, a pair of brothers who move with their father James Tupper (Big Little Lies), himself a detective, and aunt Bea Santos (True Detective, how about that?) to a sleepy new town in wake of a family tragedy. But when the Hardy Boys discover their father is embroiled in a secretive investigation with devastating consequences, they themselves get roped in, and everyone in the town is a suspect ripe for investigating. The series, the sixth television adaptation of The Hardy Boys, is executive produced by Athena Georgaklis (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs), Joan Lambur (Anne of Green Gables), Peter Mohan (Orphan Black), Doug Murphy (Bravest Warriors), Jason Stone (Riverdale), and Pam Westman (Corn & Peg).

Check out the official trailer and synopsis for The Hardy Boys below. The 13-episode series comes to Hulu Friday, December 4. For more on “mysteries originally meant for children but now all grown-up and gritty,” here’s our interview with the showrunner of Riverdale.

