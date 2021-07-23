Paramount+ has released the first trailer and poster for its upcoming adult animated comedy series, The Harper House. The show follows the down-on-their-luck Harper family, who must move into a creepy, run-down house they inherited in order to save some money. The ten-episode series will premiere September 16 exclusively on Paramount+.

The cast includes Rhea Seehorn, who plays the recently fired mother, who hopes to return the family to their previous way of life by coming up with a brilliant invention; Jason Lee, who plays the overly-enthusiastic stay-at-home dad; Ryan Flynn as the dour son; and Tatiana Maslany as the happy-go-lucky daughter. The trailer finds them struggling to fit in with their new neighborhood and being constantly disturbed by their dusty, possum-infested, corpse-filled house.

The trailer was presented at the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel, moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook, which featured Seehorn, Lee, and Flynn as panelists. Other cast members made special appearances, including Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams, Nyima Funk, VyVy Nguyen, and Lance Krall. Creator and Executive Producer Brad Neely, known for his Adult Swim series China, IL and Brad Neely's Harg Nallin' Sclopio Peepio also appeared, along with Executive Producer Katie Krentz and Supervising Director Brian Sheesley.

Titmouse, the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company behind shows like Big Mouth and last year's Animaniacs revival, is the animation studio for the series. They're a brilliant match for Neely's distinctive character designs, bringing these characters to vivid, awkward life. The series is produced by CBS Studios’ new animation arm, CBS Eye Animation Productions, in association with 219 Productions.

Between Neely's offbeat sense of humor and a cast anchored by sitcom vets like Seehorn and Lee, this show promises to be a lot of fun. Hearing Seehorn play the more freewheeling, unconventional matriarch of the Harper family will be particularly refreshing after five seasons (and counting) as the tightly-wound Kim Wexler on Better Call Saul. Indeed, with Lee playing a dorky dad and Manslay playing a literal child, the casting seems to have gone deliberately against type, which promises to be interesting.

The Harper House premieres on Paramount+ on September 16. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis:

THE HARPER HOUSE follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.

