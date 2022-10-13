There is no other film franchise that has captured the imaginations and hearts of audiences quite like Harry Potter. Since the release of the first film in 2001, the boy wizard has become a staple of pop culture and storytelling, with unprecedented popularity that remains just as strong today as it was back then. With constant re-runs and marathons, theme parks, stage shows, spin-off films, video games, and more, the magic is still very much alive.

The films themselves are both critical and commercial hits that defined a generation - something that we may never see the likes of again. In a rare case for film franchises, all the HarryPotter entries were well received, each earning the ‘Certified Fresh’ seal of approval from Rotten Tomatoes. However, with any ranking, there is always a last place, which even the Potter series has to fill.

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1’ (2010) - 77%

The first chapter in the two-part conclusion of the Harry Potter series sets up its epic finale by working as a dark and brooding slow-burn. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) go on the run to find Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) remaining Horcruxes - pieces of his soul hidden in objects - in order to kill him.

With Voldemort having taken over the Ministry of Magic and Hogwarts, nowhere is safe as the trio has one to trust but each other. The film has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 77%, which out of context is solid, but still makes it the lowest-scoring film in the series. It’s the only film in the series to not be set at Hogwarts, and some viewers undoubtedly felt its absence.

‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ (2007) - 78%

Described as the most political of the series, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix sees Harry back at Hogwarts after Voldemort’s return. With the Ministry against him and Dumbledore (Michael Gambon), and the employment of the cruel Professor Umbridge (Imelda Staunton), Harry creates a secret army and trains his fellow students for the inevitable fight ahead.

The film sees new director David Yates take the helm, who would go on to direct the remaining films in the series. It scored a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, and while generally liked and well received by audiences, the lower score could be due to the shift in tone or the chopping of many key storylines from the source material - which also happens to be the longest book in the series.

‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone’ (2001) - 81%

Back to where it all began, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone had the insurmountable task of bringing the Wizarding World to life for the first time. In this warm and family-friendly affair, orphan Harry discovers he is a wizard and is accepted into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. There, he enters a magical world and learns about his infamous past, as well as the danger that awaits him.

The film has a well-earned 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Director Chris Columbus utilized his experience of helming classic childhood films (Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire) in order to bring Hogwarts to the screen, with some of the most impeccable casting choices of all time. It made for a perfect introduction to the world of Harry Potter and it's characters, and laid the groundwork for the films to come.

‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ (2002) - 82%

In a world of bad sequels, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets could have been a real dud, but the film proved to be a successful extension of the world Columbus had already brought to life. Harry returns to Hogwarts for his second year, despite many warnings that he should not. When students start getting petrified, Harry tries to uncover the mystery of an ancient prophecy that is seemingly coming true.

Earning 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, Columbus manages to recapture the charm and whimsy of the original, although the story is slightly more sinister than its predecessor. As the longest-running film in the series, it’s a wild ride with some thrilling twists and turns that become pivotal to the remainder of Harry’s story.

‘Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince’ (2009) - 84%

While Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince may be one of the darkest films in the series, it also might be the funniest. In this sixth entry, Harry and Dumbledore explore Voldemort’s childhood, school experience, and eventual rise to power. Harry also stumbles upon an old potions textbook that makes him the top of his class, which belongs to someone called The Half-Blood Prince.

With its high stakes, mature themes, and subdued lighting, the movie is emotionally compelling and action-packed. Balancing this out, however, are the raging teenage hormones as Harry and his classmates navigate crushes and awkward romances. The film’s 84% Rotten Tomatoes score is earned by its natural ability to juggle both light and dark effortlessly.

‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ (2005) - 88%

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire remains a favorite for many as one of the most exciting and jam-packed entries in the franchise. Hogwarts plays host to the Triwizard Tournament, inviting two other wizarding schools to participate in an event where wizards aged seventeen and over compete in perilous tasks for ultimate glory.

Harry is mysteriously chosen as a contender despite not entering and being underage. The film sits at 88% on the Tomatometer, being a large step up from its predecessors in terms of scale and stakes. With new characters, school balls, underwater escapades, and the first major death in the series, it throws the franchise into uncharted territory.

‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ (2004) - 90%

The Potter series has its first major shakeup with the addition of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Gone are the autumnal tones and endearing cheesiness that Columbus delivered to his films, with acclaimed filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón bringing his own vision to the Wizarding World. In the movie, Harry returns to Hogwarts to learn that notorious murderer Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) has escaped prison and intends to kill him.

Despite the film having the worst box office performance of the franchise, it sits at an impressive 90% Rotten Tomatoes score and is considered by many to be the best entry. Cuarón’s quirky, stylish and creepy direction elevates the film and world to a new level.

‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2’ (2011) - 96%

Bringing a satisfying end to one of the biggest worldwide phenomenons of all time - and a story that means so much to an entire generation - is no easy task. However, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 managed to do exactly that. In the epic conclusion, Harry, Ron, and Hermione race against time to destroy the remaining Horcruxes, while Voldemort and his army attack Hogwarts.

Fittingly, the film has the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise at 96%. Through spectacle and urgency, the film manages to tie up loose ends, call upon nostalgia and bid a fitting farewell to its beloved characters. Emotionally exhilarating, visually stunning, and utterly monumental, it might be the greatest final chapter of any film series ever.

