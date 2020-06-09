You Can (and Should) Watch ‘The Hate U Give’ for Free Now on Any Platform

Director George Tillman Jr. has announced The Hate U Give is now available to watch for free across all platforms. The Hate U Give, adapted from the Angie Thomas novel of the same name and starring Amandla Stenberg, Russell Hornsby, and Regina King, follows Starr Carter, a Black teen who becomes a leader in her community in the wake of her brother’s murder at the hands of the police.

A year and a half after its release, Tillman Jr. shared the news on Tuesday morning via tweet his very timely 2018 feature is now free to watch. Tillman Jr. also shared his thoughts on why it is even more necessary and urgent to watch The Hate U Give now, writing, “I hope the film provides a bit of understanding. Our story is a reminder to never be afraid to raise our voice in the name of justice. We must stand up for what we believe. The time for change is now!”

I’m Excited that #TheHateUGive is avail Tues at no charge on digital platforms. I hope the film provides a bit of understanding. Our story is a reminder to never be afraid to raise our voice in the name of justice. We must stand up for what we believe. The time for change is now! pic.twitter.com/e9FZuqKb33 — George Tillman Jr. (@George_Tillman) June 9, 2020

Per Tillman Jr.’s statement, you can indeed begin watching The Hate U Give for free (and you must!) beginning today on all platforms, including the biggies: Amazon, iTunes/Apple TV, and YouTube. The Hate U Give joins Just Mercy, Selma, I Am Not Your Negro and other titles either dramatizing the very real and lived experiences of Black Americans or revisiting Black American history through documentary format.

In the wake of the recent murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and George Floyd (as well as the countless Black Americans murdered through police violence from 2020 stretching back centuries, some whose names we know but many we don’t) watching these movies is a must. Forget considering this part of your film education; these movies should be part of your education, period. It is a gift for these extremely well-done movies and documentaries to be free to watch, so I encourage you to take advantage of the offer ASAP.

The Hate U Give is free to watch on any and all platforms. Find out more on how to watch Just Mercy for free as well as I Am Not Your Negro and other documentaries.