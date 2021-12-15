The Hated, a female-led western series based on the comic book from publisher Solid Comix, is coming to Netflix. The series is described as "equal parts spaghetti western and revenge saga," and focuses on the character Araminta Free, a relentless gun-slinging bounty hunter, in a world where the Civil War ended differently. Instead of a victory for the North, there is a truce, and what had been one country is now two. Araminta specializes in crossing the border into the Confederacy, tracking down vicious war criminals, which has made her a woman with a price on her head.

Michael Starburry will be the series' showrunner, as well as an executive producer. Starburry previously wrote for Netflix's 2021 limited series Colin: in Black & White and the 2019 limited series When They See Us, for which he earned an Emmy nomination. Starburry also co-created the animated series Legends of Chamberlain Heights, which ran on Comedy Central from 2016-2017, and he will also write the script for the upcoming New Line comedy The Come Up, directed by Matthew Cherry. Starburry recently signed a multi-year deal to develop new series programming for Netflix.

The series is based on the comic book written by David F. Walker, drawn by Sean Damien Hill, colored by Mx. Struble, and lettered by Becca Carey. Walker will be an executive producer for the series. His previous comic book work includes Shaft for Dynamite Entertainment. Along with Brian Michael Bendis and Jamal Campbell, Walker co-created the character Naomi McDuffie for DC Comics, whose television adaption produced by Ava DuVernay is set to premiere on The CW in January 2022. Adrian Askarieh will be an executive producer through his Prime Universe Films, and Sean Owolo will also be an executive producer.

No official release date has been announced yet for The Hated. In the meantime, fans can see Starburry's previous work in Colin: in Black and White and When They See Us, both currently streaming on Netflix.

