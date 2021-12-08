Last month, a trailer was released for the new Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Austin Stowell (Battle of the Sexes)-led romantic comedy The Hating Game. Now, Collider can exclusively reveal a clip from the upcoming film that teases the beginnings of romance between these work nemeses.

The Hating Game, based on the 2016 romance novel of the same name by Sally Thorne​​​​​​, tells the story of the ambitious, hard-working Lucy Hutton (Hale) and her cold, efficient co-worker Joshua Templeton (Stowell). Although Lucy is committed to succeeding without having to compromise her professional beliefs, she ultimately enters into a rivalry with Josh when a potential promotion gets floated out to them by their boss. The ensuing competition also leads to sparks of a different kind flying between the two as they start to acknowledge their mutual attraction.

In the newly released clip, we see a glimpse of Hale and Stowell’s characters exchanging verbal jabs at each other in an elevator. Then, Josh hits the emergency stop button and confronts Lucy about the nature of their relationship, to which she replies that they hate each other. He asks her whether she actually hates him and, in true rom-com fashion, they then start to make out.

Alongside Hale and Stowell, the film stars Damon Daunno (Blue Bloods), Yasha Jackson (The Flight Attendant), Sean Cullen (Michael Clayton), Sakina Jaffrey (House of Cards), and Corbin Bernsen (Psych 3: This Is Gus). The Hating Game is directed by Peter Hutchings (The Outcasts) and written by Christina Mengert (Peace, Love & Misunderstanding), adapted from Thorne's novel.

Check out the exclusive scene from The Hating Game below and see the film in select theaters and on-demand starting on December 10:

