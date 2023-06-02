“The special effects will leave you terrified,” quote Cosmopolitan magazine on the DVD cover of Jan de Bont’s The Haunting. It is unclear whether this was intended as a backhanded compliment, especially because even in its day, The Haunting did not look good. Well, let’s rephrase that: the effects did not look good in its world. They did not blend or come across organically, but retrospectively, it is easy to see that Dreamworks (yes, this is a Dreamworks picture) were in their early days and eager to show what they could do. In fact, The Haunting seems to function more as a demo reel for the animation department at Dreamworks than anything else. It’s a bold and not necessarily sensible move to use a remake of one of horror’s best-regarded classics as a showcase for CGI, but if nothing else, it gives plenty for the movie to be remembered for almost 25 years later.

What Is 'The Haunting' Based On?

Back in 1959, American author Shirley Jackson published her seminal gothic ghost novel The Haunting of Hill House, and it was lauded as a chillingly sophisticated work of fiction that brought new dimensions to the archetype of the haunted house. It centers on a fragile young woman named Eleanor, whose life up until recently was consumed by caring for her ailing mother. Now the old woman is dead, she struggles to find her place in the world until fate brings her to the paranormal study of one Dr. Montague at an old manor house, and she finds herself spiritually awakened by the dark entities that roam there. A few years later, Robert Wise directed an adaptation of the novel, which was well-received and continues to be regarded as a classic to this day. It is a quiet, cerebral movie, with no more than a half dozen characters, that chronicles the mental deterioration of a desperately fragile person.

What Is 'The Haunting' About?

For all the scorn that gets thrown in the remake’s direction, much of it is actually not warranted. The basic elements of the characters remain the same: Eleanor (Lili Taylor) is tormented by her life of caregiving, Theo (Catherine Zeta-Jones) is a sultry siren who probably has the hots for Eleanor, Luke (Owen Wilson) is the loudmouthed skeptic who can’t bring himself to believe that the group isn’t just being played with, and the doctor (here named Marrow and played by Liam Neeson) is determined to reach conclusive findings in his study. However, this time around, the good doctor is foolishly conducting a highly unethical experiment, which masquerades as an exploration of insomnia when it is really a study of group fear and hysteria. His plan is to slowly create a scary atmosphere and see how these suggestible people react. At the center of it all is the legacy of Hugh Crain, a wealthy childless man who built the house where the study is conducted and may well haunt it too. Some scenes and dialog are carried over almost exactly from the original, but the main difference between the two is tone, and what constitutes a thrilling ghostly climax.

'Tha Haunting's Third Act Is Where It Goes Wrong

The first two-thirds of the movie are a respectable exercise in building tension and atmosphere. There are some really effective quiet shots in the dead of night that simply sit and watch the endless corridors and creepy portraits, and suddenly the idea of being an insomniac roaming these halls desperately trying to fall asleep is a terrifying prospect. But good lord, that third act kicks in and it all goes to hell. It’s as if the director had a bunch of animators in traps at the front of a dog track, and by the third act, they were all champing at the bit to be let loose on the movie. It's so heavily effects-based that on several occasions, the actors clearly have no idea what they are reacting to, or simply don’t react at all. The nonchalance on Liam Neeson’s face as a cluster of spooky ghost hands reaches down from the ceiling towards him is just downright funny. Next to the subtlety of the original, it is a manic carnival of horrors, many of which come off as cheesy rather than scary.

The one thing that this remake got any credit for was its absolutely exquisite production design, and it earned every ounce of it. Even two decades later, the environment created in The Haunting is unlike anything else done in the world of horror. The interiors (quite shockingly) are almost exclusively captured in a studio, which makes the vastness and splendor of them all the more remarkable. There are some wonderful sweeping pans and tracks that showcase the scope of the house, flowing seamlessly from one room to another, from a grand staircase to a cavernous hall. The design of the interiors puts to shame any museum, library, or stately home you have ever seen before. Theo characterizes it as “Charles Foster Kane meets The Munsters.” Everything is just so lavishly over the top, from the 30-foot-high ornate doors and hideous carvings of children’s faces on mantelpieces, to the clashing of colors and patterns and the gargantuan statues of lions and eagles standing guard throughout the place. In fact, it is thanks to the incredible set design that the movie manages to land a few effective scares and build a spooky atmosphere.

What Makes 'The Haunting' Camp?

The movie ends up falling into the category of what Susan Sontag famously called “pure camp,” in that while nobody seems to be trying to make it deliberately stupid, it is. The cast is doing everything they can with what devolves into a truly ridiculous scenario, taking the material totally seriously. Jan de Bont has a history of muddled tones, from Speed to Twister, and so it seems likely that his style of direction is often what allows his projects to stray into silly territory. But even then, it doesn’t feel deliberate: he wants his movie to be taken as a serious ghost story, which becomes increasingly difficult as the input of the Dreamworks animation team fills up more of the screen. Even cinematographer Karl Walter Lindenlaub, whose credits include Independence Day and Universal Soldier, shows moments of weakness with his otherwise very solid camerawork, most notably in melodramatic zooms to capture the characters’ reactions. Where it all really falls apart, though, is in the script by David Self.

Up until the third act, the movie largely makes sense. Hugh Crain was a “lovable old tycoon with a soft spot for kids, who built this splendid house for the family he would never have. However, as Eleanor is contacted by ghost children who beg her to find and help them (but of course, never bother giving her any explicit instructions on how to do so), she comes to find that Crain was murdering children who worked in his textile mills. The reason he did this is never explained. Towards the end it is revealed that Crain’s second wife did, in fact, bear a child, but ran away — again, it is never explained how Eleanor discovers this — and it turns out that Eleanor is a descendent of hers, and therefore a familial connection that can break Crain’s curse. But the more that happens, the less it makes sense. Nonsensical revelations appear out of nowhere, Eleanor reaches absurd conclusions, and somehow it all ends up working out despite there being no logic to any of it. It’s one of those movies you shouldn’t think about at all because even the most cursory application of reason causes it to crumble.

'The Haunting's Bad Script Makes It Hilarious

Easily the worst and most utterly laughable part of the movie is the big finale, in which a huge, cloaked specter emerges from Crain’s hideous portrait and starts doing his best Haunted Mansion impressions, as all the ghost children cry and cower at his presence. Eleanor squares up to Crain and rattles off a cheesy speech about how “It’s always been about family! Well I’m family grandpa, and I’ve come home!” all while ghostly smoke and debris flies at her. She does this with remarkable certainty, given the ghost children have been thoroughly unhelpful and never told her how or why she would manage to free them. Somehow, her little shouting match with a giant ghost does the trick, he is banished to hell and all the little ghost children turn gold and float upwards, apparently free at last. Eleanor also dies inexplicably and starts swirling around with the ghost children, having found her own freedom too. In the face of all the silly spookhouse action, these little moments of saccharine whimsy add to the cheesiness.

The fervor with which Eleanor goes about freeing the children delivers some of the movie’s most unintentionally funny moments. A ghostly face appears in the window, so she lobs a jewelry box at it with impressive strength; one of the giant eagle carvings comes to life and she whacks it with a stick; she tries to open a door, from which a giant hand appears and sends her flying. Other highlights include Liam Neeson almost being drowned by a statue, Owen Wilson losing his head to a lion-shaped flue that has conveniently turned ninety degrees just to accommodate the stunt, and Eleanor being put back in her bedroom, alone and traumatized, on at least three separate occasions. When the caretakers arrive in the morning to find the party short several people and a car crashed into the gates, the wife’s response is simply, “Silly people.”

The Unexpected Charm of 'The Haunting'

It's novel to see a haunted house movie that doesn’t boil down to ugly-faced jump scares and kids in long white nightgowns running around in the background, but it is all so hard to take seriously that the audience is left with little choice but to enjoy the accidental stupidity of it all. For all the subtlety and emphasis on psychological terror that the original movie is remembered for, the remake goes as hard in the opposite direction, with the Dreamworks team throwing everything at the wall by the finale. It is morbidly fascinating to see a movie with so much promise that has built up such effective unease with its setting and premise, fall apart in the most ludicrous way. It was probably not what de Bont was going for, but somehow, he put out a masterpiece of camp horror that at times manages to be genuinely creepy.

In spite of its rampant silliness, this movie has a special place in my heart. While interiors were shot mostly on sound stages, the house used for the exteriors is just up the road from a town I spent my teen years in, and I have been there several times. Harlaxton Manor is a splendid place that is home to a UK campus of the University of Evansville, Indiana, and up until recently was only open to the public on special occasions. Belvoir Castle, just a little further up the road, is another local spot that lent a few locations to the movie. Having grown up around these remarkable buildings, it is quite charming to see them have such an impact on film. In the broad daylight, surrounded by beautiful expansive gardens, walls, and archways, it is certainly striking, but at night, when all is quiet, it has a sinister, imposing quality that makes it the perfect haunted house. Even if The Haunting has nothing to offer but camp fun, it is worth seeing just to soak in these incredible buildings and interiors that so ideally embody the idea of a house that is alive, watches you, and knows exactly what you are thinking.