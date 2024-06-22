The Big Picture Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg's shared favorite horror movie is The Haunting, a slow-building psychological thriller that terrorizes without jump scares.

The house itself is the source of the haunting in The Haunting, with disorienting visuals and eerie techniques used to create fear.

Eleanor's psychological decline and uncertain reality elevate The Haunting as one of cinema's best supernatural horror thrillers of all time.

Fans of Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese may be surprised to learn that the two directors share a favorite horror movie. When Scorsese was asked to compile his 11 scariest movies of all time, he put 1963's The Haunting at number one. It also had an impact on Spielberg, so much so that he once set out to remake it with Stephen King. Directed by Robert Wise, The Haunting is an adaptation of author Shirley Jackson's 1959 novel, The Haunting of Hill House. Fans of Mike Flanagan may be familiar with the title from his Netflix series of the same name, but The Haunting was the first film adaptation of the novel and remains the most true to the book. This black-and-white early '60s film is low on jump scares but is instead a slow-building psychological thriller that may leave the viewer feeling as trapped as its main character.

The Haunting stars Julie Harris as Eleanor Lance, an anxious and lonely woman previously haunted by poltergeists. Eleanor is invited by anthropology professor Dr. John Markway (Richard Johnson) to visit Hill House, a notoriously haunted home in Massachusetts where a series of tragedies has occurred. Also invited are Luke Sannerson (Russ Tamblyn), the family heir to the house, and Theodora (Claire Bloom), a psychic. Eleanor has experienced trauma, death, and disappointment in her life, and over the course of the film, she ultimately finds a resting place in the equally haunted Hill House. The characters' unreliable firsthand experiences and Eleanor's increasing disorientation as she becomes one with the house turn The Haunting into the "absolutely terrifying" masterpiece that Martin Scorsese considers it to be.

'The Haunting' Scares You With What You Don't See

One of the best aspects of The Haunting that keeps horror fans coming back is how it manages to invoke terror without ever showing any ghosts. In the novel, Jackson considers the house itself to be the source of the haunting, rather than any particular spirit within it. Wise uses several techniques to convey the haunting — drawn-out silences, off-kilter angles, like the view from the stairs as feet climb up them, and noises behind doors that the viewer cannot see. The house itself was built to disorient people, with all the doors slightly off-center so that they close on their own, and filled with so many rooms that people often get lost inside it. The camera often focuses on empty rooms in the house, eerily still and quiet, as the viewer waits for something to appear. One long, slow pan of the living room at night shows vases of flowers and elegant decorations obscured in the darkness, where anything could be hiding. Wise also leans into two inherently creepy objects: mirrors and statues. Many shots show one person in the foreground, and behind them in the mirror, the reflection of the back of someone else's head. The statues in the house have watchful, melancholy expressions, and if seen from the corner of the eye, they can look exactly like pale-faced ghosts.

While jump scares are one of the most tried-and-true methods to terrify viewers, The Haunting does something else: it relies on the human imagination. On the first night, Eleanor and Theo are kept awake by the sound of someone moving down the hall and banging loudly on each door. When Eleanor knocks back, there is a deafening silence before the door is almost broken down with pounding, followed by frantic laughter. The viewer is not allowed to see "that thing" behind the door, as Eleanor and Theo describe it, and so the viewer's imagination is left to do the work. In another nightmarish scene, Eleanor wakes to hear a man singing an indecipherable language and a woman talking in the hall. Terrified, she reaches out for Theo's waiting hand in the dark. The camera focuses on the wall across from Eleanor, which resembles a face in the shadowy dark. Eleanor turns on the light and sees that Theo is sleeping in the bed across the room from her. Realizing this, she says, "Whose hand was I holding?" It is these slower-building but deeply unsettling moments that make The Haunting one of the best paranormal movies of all time.

'The Haunting' Is One of the Seminal Psychological Horror Movies

Another part of what makes The Haunting so scary is Eleanor’s creeping psychological decline. Screenwriter Nelson Gidden used many exact passages from the novel in voice-overs of Eleanor's internal monologue, where she describes the watchful, seductive power of the house and tries to figure out what the others think of her. These voice-overs grow more severe, until Eleanor ceases speaking to the other characters at all and only speaks inside her head. Because the viewer spends so much time in her point of view, they are left unsure if the events happening are in her mind or paranormal activity. This technique is similar to The Blair Witch Project, where the unreliability of the narrators brings up questions of whether the witch is even real. When the characters in The Haunting find a note scrawled in chalk in the hall saying "Help Eleanor come home," the audience is left wondering if perhaps Eleanor wrote it, a question that is never answered. When Eleanor smells something terrible in the library, no one else does, leading once again to questions of whether she is experiencing a memory of her mother's recent death or if she is truly more in touch with the paranormal.

The Haunting gets more claustrophobic as Eleanor becomes increasingly trapped in the house. With the death of her mother, who she reveals was abusive towards her, Eleanor finally feels free to live her own life, and sees Hill House as the house of her dreams. She explains that "the only thing that kept me going was that someday I knew something would happen. Something truly extraordinary, like Hill House." Eleanor is not afraid of Hill House, but rather she has "always been more afraid of being left alone or left out than the things that go bump in the night." Towards the very end of the film, Eleanor says to herself, "I'm coming apart a little at a time. A little at a time," before a shot of her dancing alone in her nightgown among the statues looking like a ghost herself, another scene that Mike Flanagan referenced in his haunting imagery of Nell in Netflix'sThe Haunting of Hill House. As her struggles with mental health become more severe, the ghosts also become more active, seeking to trap her there, and ultimately these forces win. It is this psychological complexity that elevates The Haunting to one of cinema's best supernatural thrillers.

Shirley Jackson's 'The Haunting of Hill House' Has Had a Lasting Impact on Horror

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

From a 1999 camp remake starring Lily Taylor, Owen Wilson, Liam Neeson, and Catherine Zeta-Jones to the enduring interest in Mike Flanagan's Haunting of Hill House series from 2018, the horror community has continued to be fascinated by Shirley Jackson's eerie tale of Nell, the girl who came to stay. The failed remake project between Spielberg and King ended up leading King to write the 2002 miniseries Rose Red. King said that Jackon's novel is one of the "only two great novels of the supernatural in the last hundred years." Because the 1963 adaptation is so close to the novel in tone, it remains the most successful adaptation. Beyond that, it stands on its own as one of the most terrifying supernatural films of all time — proving that what you don't see can be more terrifying.

