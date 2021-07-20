Though this season does have more feels than frights.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is heading to home theaters on Blu-ray and DVD this fall, with a whole slew of bonus material, including audio commentaries from creator and showrunner Mike Flanagan, and executive producer Trevor Macy.

The Haunting of Bly Manor follows a young American nanny who becomes the au pair for the orphaned niece and nephew of a wealthy lawyer. At Bly Manor, she meets the estate's chef, housekeeper and groundskeeper Jamie, with whom she embarks on a classic-with-a-twist gothic romance. But the manor is filled with traumatized spirits, some of whom lash out at the residents. The second season is based on the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, and stars Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, Carla Gugino, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas and Tahirah Sharif.

The Blu-ray and DVD will include all nine episodes of this epic ghost and love story, and feature exclusive bonus content like behind-the-scenes featurettes and in-depth audio commentaries with Flanagan, and directors Liam Gavin and Axelle Carolyn.

The sets include the following:

EP 201: "The Great Good Place" Audio commentary by director/creator Mike Flanagan

EP 202: "The Pupil"

EP 203: "The Two Faces, Part One"

EP 204: "The Way It Came"

EP 205: "The Altar of the Dead" Audio commentary by director Liam Gavin

EP 206: "The Jolly Corner"

EP 207: "The Two Faces, Part Two"

EP 208: "The Romance of Certain Old Clothes" Audio commentary by director Axelle Carolyn

EP 209: "The Beast in the Jungle"

Bonus Content: Home for the Haunted: The Ghosts of Bly Manor Welcome to Bly Manor



I don't know about other viewers, but I'm super stocked to hear more about episode five, "The Altar of the Dead." Easily the most affecting and emotionally distraught of the series, this episode follows Hannah and the story of her experience at Bly Manor. Miller's performance had me sobbing by the end, and the fantastic editnig and direction of the episode certainly contributed to that, so I'm interested to hear how director Gavin pulled it off.

Additionally, shoppers can get The Haunting Collection 2-pack, which features both seasons of Flanagan's The Haunting series. The special 2-pack and The Haunting of Bly Manor Blu-ray and DVD will be available on October 12. This will be released right in time for Halloween, in case you want your spooky thrills to have some emotional punch to them.

