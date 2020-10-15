‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’: What Does Hannah Whisper to Owen at the End of Episode 3?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through Episode 3 of The Haunting of Bly Manor, “The Beast in the Jungle.”]

Wondering what Hannah (T’Nia Miller) whispers to Owen (Rahul Kohli) at the end of Episode 3 of The Haunting of Bly Manor? I certainly was and got the opportunity to ask Miller about just that on her recent episode of Collider Ladies Night.

At the end of “The Two Faces Part 1,” right in the middle of Miles (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) and Flora’s (Amelie Bea Smith) story-time, someone phones Bly to deliver some bad news – Owen’s mother has passed away. Dani (Victoria Pedretti), Jamie (Amelia Eve) and Hannah walk Owen out to the car and just before he drives off, Hannah whispers something to him. What was it? Here’s what Miller said:

“I can’t remember! I made it up! It wasn’t scripted or anything like that. I think it was something like, ‘I’m here,’ or, ‘I’ve got you.’ I don’t know. It was something consoling about having fear and sort of indicating that she loved him and she would hold him when she was here but without saying that, because it’s Hannah after all.”

Dare I say that general sentiment is more important than the exact words Hannah uses?

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through Episode 5 of The Haunting of Bly Manor, “The Altar of the Dead.”]

When you consider what Hannah goes through in the next two episodes, especially in Episode 5, “The Altar of the Dead,” this gentle showing of love is a vital step towards her finally expressing her feelings for Owen at the end of Episode 5. As Miller put it, this is Hannah we’re talking about here; she’s not one to say exactly how she feels. But, after teasing those true feelings in Episode 3 and then experiencing that extreme dose of “memory jumping” in Episode 5, the time has finally come for Hannah to tell Owen the truth. Trouble is, it happens too late.

