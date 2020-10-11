‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’: How Hannah’s Earrings Explain Her Timeline

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

–[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the season finale of The Haunting of Bly Manor, “The Beast in the Jungle.”]

One major thing The Haunting of Hill House taught us? Keep an eye on the details. Whether it’s something lurking in the background or a character’s wardrobe, many of the seemingly little things in that show were actually done with great purpose and speak to what the characters are going through. Turns out, The Haunting of Bly Manor is no different.

T’Nia Miller has an undeniable screen presence as Hannah Grose in general, and absolutely crushes it in her showcase episode, “The Altar of the Dead,” but another striking quality about the character is Hannah’s wardrobe, specifically her earrings. I got mighty hung up on trying to crack the earring code, beyond different earrings merely signaling another day. Turns out, there was a deeper meaning to what earrings Hannah is wearing and when, and Miller broke it down for us on her episode of Collider Ladies Night. Here’s how she put it:

“You see the earrings and it sort of tells you which time she’s in. So the bolder, the bigger, the edgier, it’s past. Right? And they’re more subdued and conservative, it’s present. When her armor’s on more and she’s in her body, she’s in herself.”

Upon applying this information to a re-watch, it does seem like a specific pair of hoop earrings fit the “subdued and conservative” descriptor and appear to be the favorites post-death. Although, there are select moments in Episode 1 where “bolder,” “bigger” and “edgier” looks do make an appearance. But perhaps that has something to do with that being the first day of Hannah figuring out her ability to “dream up new clothes,” as Peter in Miles’ body puts it in Episode 7. Do chime in in the comments section below if you’ve got a different interpretation on the matter!

After discussing this “earring code” with Miller, I had to ask if she got to keep anything from the set and, fortunately, she gave the answer I was hoping for: “It’s the first job which I haven’t done that. Oh no, I’m lying! I kept a couple of pairs of earrings.”

Miller also teased, “I might auction them for charity or something like that.” You can bet, yours truly would be first in line if that winds up happening!

The Haunting of Bly Manor is now available to stream on Netflix. For more, check out T’Nia Miller’s full Ladies Night conversation or co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen’s complete Collider Connected interview.