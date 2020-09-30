Creepy New ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Posters Reveal the Episode Titles

We’re only a few days away from the premiere of Netflix’s The Haunting of Bly Manor, and to help keep the hype train moving, the show’s official Twitter account just shared a series of certified spooky posters revealing the titles of each episode.

Places this old, they’ve all got those stories… pic.twitter.com/eTH7h5jKzX — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 30, 2020

The follow-up to the surprise hit The Haunting of Hill House from horror guru Mike Flanagan retains Flanagan as showrunner but tells an entirely new story with a new cast of characters. The nine-episode series is an adaptation of Henry James’ gothic novella The Turn of the Screw, about a governess hired to care for two young children at a sprawling country manor in England who comes to believe that the house is haunted. That said, if Flanagan’s adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House was any indication, the show is going to take substantial liberties with James’ original story. (I mean that in a good way, as Flanagan’s Hill House was both profoundly creepy and moving.) The trailers so far have been appreciably spooky and vague, promising me ghosts without giving too much of the story away. In addition, Bly Manor’s cast reunites Hill House actors Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Henry Thomas, and Kate Siegel, which is just another reason I intend to binge the whole season the instant it becomes available next week.

Check out the posters below, along with the cryptic episode titles. The Haunting of Bly Manor debuts on Netflix Friday, October 9.




