I’m a Guest at the ‘Bly Manor’ Wedding Party and This Woman Will Not Stop Talking

[Editor’s note: Spoilers for The Haunting of Bly Manor follow, as we present the internal monologue of Trayton “Tray” Bogdanovich, a guest at Flora’s rehearsal dinner.]

Whoo boy, that was some meal. And what a fun speech from that guy Owen, he seems like a cool dude. This wedding is going to be a blast, just gonna chill out in the parlor with some drinks for a bit. Huh. Couple of people here are giving that British lady weird looks, maybe because she showed up late? Oh shit, is she a wedding crasher?! That’d be nuts, man.

Ah, nope, Flora clearly knows her, they’re all talking about ghosts and junk, apparently this house they’ve rented for the rehearsal is haunted. Oh word, British lady is going to tell a ghost story! Man, I love ghost stories. I was thinking about taking off after I finish this drink, but I can hang around for a little bit. She looks like she can spin a good yarn.

Is it me, or is this lady taking a really long time getting to the ghosts? So far she’s spent five minutes describing a job interview and now they’re hanging out in a pub. Maybe the pub’s haunted? I dunno, she said something about two kids and a screw job or something, I’m betting one or both of the kids are total spook shows and they’re going to murder this governess so she can be their nanny forever. Oh man, I bet that’s it! Ok, it’s an open bar, I’ve got no place to be, I wanna hear the end. And besides, it’d be rude to duck out in the middle of the story.

Ooh now we’re getting somewhere. The kids are supes creeps and there’s clearly something fucked up going on with those dolls. I can sense this is a bit of a long haul, but Harry Potter ghost in the mirror? Governess locked in a creepy closet? Muddy footprints down the halls and a little girl’s cryptic warning not to leave your room at night? I. Am. Here. For. This.

Ok wait, is this a ghost story or the tale of a horny little boy? Because right now it seems like that second thing. I’ve been holding in a pee since she started telling us about the kid’s boarding school. If my bladder explodes waiting for an actual ghost to appear in this ghost story, I’m haunting this woman for the rest of her days, I swear to fucking god. Then she can tell the story of the Angry Piss Ghost at her next wedding, at least that one will be shorter.

I guess I appreciate that she’s trying to keep our attention, but it is weird how she ends every other scene by saying, “And there was a ghost standing way off in the background that none of them saw.” Starting to worry she just sprinkled some ghosts into her Downton Abbey fanfiction.

I just realized, I still have no idea who this lady is. Who invited her? Is she somebody’s mom? Aunt? What? Nobody has said her name this entire time, it’s weird. Like, she clearly knows at least a few people here, but I’ve been trying to eavesdrop and pick up her name for the past two hours of this rambling ass story and nobody has let it slip. Not even during the rehearsal dinner itself, she just sat there being all mysterious and gloomy.

How are there no TVs in this place? Just one friggin’ flatscreen on the wall instead of all these weird, dusty old paintings and I could zone out until this story gets interesting or we all die of old age.

Is she an actor? Is this some kind of service, where you can hire distinguished ladies to come to your wedding or birthday or whatever and tell barely prompted ghost stories? I mean, I’m sure there must be, but is that what this is? Because it really feels like she’s getting paid by the hour.

Ok, I’m calling 9-1-1 in a second, this is kidnapping. Shit, can’t take my phone out, it’d be rude. Don’t want to offend Jack and Flora, after all, they did pay for this dinner. Maybe I can just… text 9-1-1? In my pocket? Nope, no good, abort. Fumbling around in my pocket makes it look like I’m way too into this story.

Man, Jack and I aren’t even that close. He only asked me to be a groomsman because he doesn’t have that many close friends, on account of his weird head and terrible personality. If I’d known I was going to be held hostage by Hot English Crypt Keeper until 3 AM I would’ve stayed home.

I thought this was a ghost story, why the hell did she just spend forty minutes describing three people getting hammered on wine at a bonfire? I tell you what, my cousin Judy tells bitchin’ ghost stories. I remember one night when I was in middle school and Judy was sleeping over, she laid one on me about this bus-driving skeleton and I didn’t sleep for a fucking month. She didn’t keep taking detours to tell me about what the cook made for breakfast that day either, she was in and out like Carlos the Jackal.

Why are there a hundred different characters? Is she workshopping her one-woman show or something? And each one of them needs a backstory? I gotta know that this scumbag ghost’s mom showed up one day to hit him up for money? Is that… is that going to matter later? Is his ghost mom going to show up and try to blackmail him for some Boo Bucks? Boy, this is a real fright fest, let me tell you.

I’m giving this story seven more ghostless minutes before I just straight-up dive out the window. I don’t even give a shit. This suit is a rental.

Ok, here’s my shot, looks like she’s wrapping up for the… no? We’re gonna follow this couple to America for ten years? Oh, ok. Great. Wouldn’t want to miss these ladies building a flower shop together, wowee that sure is spooky.

Wait, is this lady a fucking ghost? Am… am I ghost? Am I dead? Is this what Hell is?

I was not drunk enough for this. If this woman taps her glass tomorrow at the reception and says, “What about three children?” I’m gonna shit on the cake and disinvite myself from the rest of these people’s lives, I swear to God. Can’t believe I missed Lost listening to this. I’m calling a cab and going home to watch it on my Tivo, because it’s the year 2007.

