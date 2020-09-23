‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ Trailer Reveals One Effed Up Childhood

In 2018, horror maestro Mike Flanagan obliterated all of our brains and guts with The Haunting of Hill House, a Netflix limited series based on Shirley Jackson‘s novel of the same name. The show was terrifying, emotional, and completely wrapped up the saga of the Crain family. So how do you do a Season 2? By going the anthology route, of course. The Haunting of Bly Manor, a new season of familial horrors from Flanagan, based on Henry James‘ The Turn of the Screw, is coming to Netflix. And we’ve got the first spooky-as-heck trailer. And it’s set to… Mötley Crüe?

That’s right, friends. A dramatic, slow-motion cover of that ’80s hair metal band’s “Home Sweet Home” provides an ironically major key underscore for the ghostly horrors facing this poor Wingrave family, and especially Amelie Bea Smith and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as children facing all kinds of traumas in the new environment of Bly Manor. While we see familiar faces like Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kate Siegel pop up, the majority of the trailer zeroes in on this new family, this new gothic mansion, and yes, some new ghosties to hide in the margins and terrify us. I’d call this trailer’s tone a lot lighter than the oft-bleakness of Hill House, but knowing Flanagan, there’s plenty of horrors in store once we get the full season. Which, I assume, will feature the rest of Mötley Crüe’s 1985 album Theatre of Pain as its score.

The Haunting of Bly Manor haunts all our Netflix accounts on October 9. Check out the official trailer and synopsis below. For more on the show, here’s Jackson-Cohen’s exciting tease.