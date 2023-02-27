While genre fans are currently in the middle of a modern horror renaissance, more and more horror films from the late 90s and early 2000s are becoming cult hits. This includes the 1999 remake of The Haunting directed by Jan de Bont. Now the film based on the iconic 1959 novel The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson is coming to 4K Blu-ray, thanks to Scream Factory, on May 30.

The film, similar to the novel, follows four strangers who get trapped in the haunted Hill House mansion after a scientific experiment goes horribly wrong. What’s notable about this remake is its cast. The Haunting is filled with now A-list stars like Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson, Lili Taylor, and Virginia Madsen. Though Neeson was coming off hits like Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and his Oscar nominated performance in Schindler’s List, this was still a relatively unknown cast at the time. It’s one of the many reasons to revisit the film as, when it released in 1999, it was panned by critics. It only holds a 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. This is all despite the remake getting a respectable box office return.

‘The Haunting of Hill House’s History

In terms of history, The Haunting remake is overshadowed by two major entities. The first one being the original 1963 film that’s considered by many horror enthusiasts to be one of the best haunted house films of all time. Following the same basic plot of the remake and the novel, the original is a classic 1960s black and white gothic horror film that has more in common with campy 50s staples like William Castle’s The House on Haunted Hill than a modern moody genre romp like James Wan’s The Conjuring. The remake is stuck in the middle of those two distinct horror eras. It came out at a tough time when slashers were getting a second life and haunted house films wouldn’t make it huge again until a decade later.

However, the main reason this film has been forgotten to time is because of Mike Flanagan’s loose 2018 Netflix adaptation The Haunting of Hill House. That’s why Hill House should sound very familiar to casual fans. While it doesn’t follow the novel as closely as the films and takes some drastic liberties with its themes/characters, it captured the gothic frights of Jackson’s novel flawlessly. It’s one of the best TV series ever made and a genre masterpiece. Its success would lead to Jackson’s other works to be explored in the equally wonderful The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Over the last decade, Flanagan has changed the horror game in so many brilliant ways, but that shouldn’t stop fans of that show to check out the 1999 film. It nowhere reaches the heights of the series, but it's vastly underrated and arguably the best film adaptation of Jackson’s ghastly story. It’s worth watching for the cast alone, but there are some great bits of atmosphere throughout that will make any horror fan smile.

When Does 'The Haunting' 4K Release?

The Haunting 4K Blu-ray combo pack will be released by Scream Factory on May 30, for $29.99. The special features haven’t been announced yet, but like all Scream Factory releases, if you pre-order the film on the label’s website you’ll get a free poster featuring The Haunting’s original artwork. The trailer for the film can be viewed down below.