‘The Haunting of …’: Haunted House Stories We Want Mike Flanagan to Tackle Next

Mike Flanagan may have single-handedly* reinvented TV horror with the one-two punch of his Netflix anthology series, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. (*Including, of course, Flanagan’s talented cast and crew, and the long-standing works the contemporary retellings are based on.) In both the 2018 series and 2020’s own follow-up tale, Flanagan’s angle opted to put twists and turns on horror tropes while fully steeping his stories in the genre itself. Are there jump scares, phobias, and supernatural spooksters from the unimaginable beyond? Yes, of course. But the real horror in The Haunting of episodes is in the very real psychological terror that haunts every one of us and the evils we do to each other.

Flanagan understood as much. That’s why he chose the works of Shirley Jackson and Henry James for his Haunting of anthology series. First reimagining Jackson’s own 1959 gothic horror novel “The Haunting of Hill House” for the titular series, then adapting multiple Henry James’ works like “The Turn of the Screw,” “Owen Wingrave,” “The Jolly Corner,” “Sir Edmund Orme,” “The Romance of Certain Old Clothes,” and “The Beast in the Jungle”, Flanagan seems to have found his groove in making old horror new again. So one wonders, with two The Haunting of titles under his belt and enjoying critical and viewership success, what’s next?

That’s our question, anyway. We can’t wait to watch the next haunted house story from the mind of Flanagan, but also can’t help to wonder what source material he’ll draw upon next. We’re so enthusiastic, in fact, that we’ve done some of the heavy lifting in the meantime. What follows is our suggestions for Season 3 of the fantastic horror anthology series, The Haunting of …