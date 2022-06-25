Madrid’s production company, The Mediapro Studio is teaming up with Hulu Japan Season 2 of the thriller series, The Head. Season 1 was a huge hit and debuted in over 90 countries. Director Jorge Dorado is currently helming production of the English-language shoot in Tenerife in Spain.

Dorado’s English-language Spanish series is a terrifying psychological series that follows Johan Berg as he tries to solve the mysterious murder and disappearance of a group of North Pole researchers, The Winterers, as they weathered the darkest part of the year for the region. With a killer on the loose and his wife among the missing, he must trust a young doctor named Maggie who is seemingly the sole survivor and the only one with any leads and answers as to what went down while he was gone. Needless to say, the high stakes, isolation, and mystery make for a wonderful and thrilling ride.

The Head Season 2 has an international cast lineup with John Lynch (The Terror, The Fall) and Katharine O’Donnelly (Mary, Queen of Scots) returning as the leads once more. New talents added to the cast for this season include Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist, Riot Police), Moe Dunford (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Josefin Nelden (The Restaurant), and Olivia Morris (Hotel Portofino).

As for new leading roles recruited, the series has welcomed Enrique Arce (Money Heist, Rifkin’s Festival), Nora Ríos (Caliphate, Heartbeats), Tania Watson (Now and Then, Pioneras, The Minions of Midas), Thierry Godard (Oussekine, A French Case) and Sota Fukushi (Bleach).

Director of International Content Development at Mediapro Studio, Ran Tellem, will once again serve as executive producer of the series along with Laura Fernández Espeso, Javier Méndez, Bernat Elias, and Mariano Baselga. Production is expected to eventually leave from Tenerife and return to Madrid to complete interior production, but will later travel to Ireland and other places in Spain for exterior production.

Season 1 has become the biggest hit series for Mediapro Studio with positive reception coming from several countries, including major media companies such as HBO Max and Canal Plus.

The Head takes the isolation and inaccessibility of location and combines it with a perfect sense of impending doom and danger. The first season proved that Dorado knows how to bring on the scares and tense atmosphere to an otherwise flat landscape through characters and the circumstances out of their control. Hopefully, Season 2 will bring just as many psychological thrills and chills as Season 1.

There is currently no release date for The Head Season 2.