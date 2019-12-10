‘The Healing Powers of Dude’ Announces Release Date, and Steve Zahn as a Dog

0

Netflix continues to broaden its library of material, announcing today that it’s forthcoming family comedy series, The Healing Powers of Dude will begin streaming on January 13, 2020. And Steve Zahn will be voicing Dude, who is a dog, by the way.

The series—a buddy comedy between about a boy, his dog, and the power of friendship—reunites Zahn with Tom Everett Scott, who plays the father of the show’s 11-year-old protagonist. The two last worked together way back in 1996’s That Thing You Do. Ironically, Scott took over for Zahn playing Frank Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise. If you have kids (or nieces and nephews) older than eight and younger than thirteen, you may know this. If you don’t, you shouldn’t.

Here’s a more detailed plot summary of this new series:

In the Netflix family comedy series THE HEALING POWERS OF DUDE, 11-year-old Noah Ferris (Jace Chapman) is struggling with a social anxiety disorder that can make the simplest everyday activities feel like he’s drowning in quicksand. But after years of homeschooling, Noah bravely decides that he wants to give middle school a chance and perhaps even make some friends he’s not related to. To help him navigate his new environment, his parents (Tom Everett Scott and Larisa Oleynick) get Noah a scruffy, high-energy emotional support dog called Dude (Steve Zahn). While Dude’s a novice with a short attention span and a distracting obsession with treats, what he lacks in experience, he makes up for in charm, spunk and wanting the best for Noah. If this unlikely pair can find a way to overcome their differences and work together, they may just survive everything from wisecracking pre-teens to a cat-obsessed school principal and make it through the school year.

The streaming service has turned out some pretty good family-friendly material in recent years between A Series of Unfortunate Events, Lost in Space, and Raising Dion.

This one is created by Sam Littenberg-Weisberg and Erica Spates (Coop and Cami Ask the World).

You can check out the announcement trailer below.