Hooray! Helpsters is back! To get audiences ready for the May 27 return of the Daytime Emmy Award-winning kids show, Apple TV+ has released the upcoming third season’s trailer. Coming from the world of Sesame Workshop, Helpsters follows Cody and the rowdy bunch of monsters known as the Helpsters as they get to the bottom of any problem life throws their way.

Known for having some wildly popular special guests, the upcoming third season boasts a bigger line up than ever before with the top billed Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, and Daphne Rubin-Vega joining the friendly monsters on their helpful quests. A preschool series that also aims to keep its adult audience entertained, viewers can expect to see the likes of Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren, André De Shields, Judy Gold, Jordan Carlos, Shakina Nayfack, Yasha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Cruz Kayne, Glo Tavarez, Jerah Milligan, Alex Song-Xia, Jo Firestone, and Tessa Claire Hersh make appearances on the next season. Meanwhile, you and your kiddos will be up on your feet, movin’ and groovin’ along with the Helpers and Cody as the third season will bring on musical guests including Grammy Award nominee Japanese Breakfast, Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown, and Claud.

Helpsters made quite the splash when it originally debuted in 2019, quickly gaining critical acclaim. It was created by Tim McKeon who has long been a big name in children’s film and television having previously been the mind behind the movie, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination as well as the TV series, Odd Squad. Eileen Braun serves Helpers as showrunner and the series is executive produced by McKeon and Kay Wilson Stallings of Sesame Workshop. Critics love the preschool show which blends excitement with learning and hits the major developmental pillars of teamwork, self-confidence, and more.

Helpsters is the recipient of both the Parents' Choice Gold Medal Award and the Common Sense Media Award. Here’s the synopsis:

“Helpsters” is a live-action pre-school series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” featuring Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a day at the beach, inventing a new machine, or learning how to line-dance, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan.

Get ready for more laughs, music, creativity, and all around educational fun when Helpsters comes back to Apple TV+ on May 27. Check out the trailer for the show’s third season below:

