The Big Picture The Heroic Trio is a Hong Kong action film featuring Michelle Yeoh, Anita Mui, and Maggie Cheung as superhero vigilantes.

The film showcases the use of wire-fu and wuxia martial arts that create a maximalist and insane experience.

Michelle Yeoh's character, the Invisible Woman, plays a significant role in the film's storyline, and the climactic battle is unbelievably crazy.

Those who’ve never been exposed to the joys of Hong Kong action cinema would be pardoned for thinking that Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh only blitzed onto the scene opposite Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond, but Yeoh was a star long before Hollywood ever heard of her, evident in her starring in a film featuring Hong Kong’s very own Wonder Woman! And no, it’s not that Wonder Woman. The film in question is Johnnie To’s The Heroic Trio, and, just like any superhero movie from Asia, it’s properly insane. The ‘Wonder Woman’ in question is actually played by Anita Miu, where Yeoh instead plays the Invisible Woman. And no, we don’t mean that Invisible Woman either. Rounding out the cast is Maggie Cheung who plays the Thief Catcher, a Batman analogue. Only this one, like Snyder’s, is very questionably fond of her guns.

For context, this is as if Michelle Rodriguez, Angelina Jolie, and Scarlett Johansson teamed up for an ass-kicking adventure that escalates into another layer of insanity with every scene. In The Heroic Trio, vigilantes live among us, though it’s never explained how or why. Their abilities are derived from the best of wuxia martial arts to create what is most appropriately described as Charlie’s Angels on acid, with a substantial level of maximalism to boot. Their grand nemesis is known only as the Evil Master (Yen Shi-Kwan), whose evil master plan involves stealing a preposterous number of newborn babies from the hospital in an attempt to groom China’s new emperor. After all, he had to earn that title somehow. Think Hard Boiled, but with superheroes, with plenty of sentimentality and melodrama to boot.

The Heroic Trio Three superheroines discover a villain's plot to mould kidnapped children into bloodthirsty world leaders. Release Date February 12, 1992 Director Johnnie To Cast Michelle Yeoh , Maggie Cheung Runtime 83

‘The Heroic Trio’s Superpowers Are All Derived Straight from the Wuxia Genre

If you’re unsure whether you’ve seen a wuxia film before, just try and think if you’ve ever seen a shot of a character hanging from invisible wires. There’s an entire name for that fighting style, and it’s called ‘wire-fu’. It was popularized in Hollywood by The Matrix, but its origins extend far back into kung fu cinema, where the spirituality of martial arts practitioners allowed them to look graceful while gliding instead of just passing it off as a form of cheap flight. Wonder Woman utilizes this skill extensively, introduced as she propels herself in the air via telephone wires. Trained from childhood by her ruthless father of a mentor, she’s turned to crime fighting in her later years, using her sword and butterfly-shaped throwing knives to dispatch her opponents and save some falling babies, as you do. Like any good superhero, she conceals her identity from her husband, who’s actually a police inspector. Talk about juicy drama!

It's worth noting that The Heroic Trio doesn’t start off as much of a trio to begin with. Thief Catcher works on her own, bursting onto an armed hostage crime scene with her gnarly motorcycle before mercilessly dispatching her assailants. She insists, however, that she saves her bullets only for those who deserve them, making Batfleck proud. The goofiest of the bunch, Thief Catcher tops off her introduction by igniting an oil barrel and riding it to propel herself onto a nearby building, brushing off the dirt like it’s a casual occurrence. If Wonder Woman represents Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, then Thief Catcher represents the action comedy of Jackie Chan.

Michelle Yeoh Holds the Juiciest Part of All Three

The film may start out looking like it’s Wonder Woman’s movie, but really, it was always Yeoh’s. That’s because, initially like these antiheroes, she doesn’t necessarily stand on the side of justice. The Invisible Woman was actually taken in by the Evil Master when she was a child, hence why it’s actually she who uses an invisibility cloak to steal the babies from the hospital. Prior to the reveal that she’s capable of invisibility, these babies look like they’re being abducted by a Poltergeist threat. She got the robe from ‘the Professor’ (James Pak), a pacifist inventor who takes the Invisible Woman in, not knowing that she’s actually working undercover to swipe the technology from under his nose.

There a problem however, and that’s the fact that she is falling in love. Only upon reconciling her conflicted feelings does she complete the missing link in the Heroic Trio, which is fortunate for them because this woman knows her way around a lot of kung fu weaponry. Her weapon of choice is a chain whip, so imagine Ghost Rider with Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak. Naturally, this makes her a threat and a half, but leave it to the power of friendship to morally correct even the most deviant of baby-stealing fiends.

Nothing Can Prepare You for ‘The Heroic Trio’s Insane Climactic Battle

We’ve written before about just how insane Hong Kong’s action films can get. The Shaw Brothers’s Holy Flame of the Martial World literally featured a technique called “Bone Incineration by Fire” and that was after our hero fought a kung fu version of Frankenstein (it’s as awesome as it sounds). The Heroic Trio follows a similar trajectory. Plenty of gymnastic brawls take place and the power of the Evil Master is established early on when he literally stops a speeding freight train with his fists, but a rule of thumb for kung fu and anime alike: just when you think it can’t get any crazier, it most certainly will.

Just when the main villain is vanquished, he returns from an urban field of scorching hot flames like the T-1000, only instead of sporting a brightly shining chrome skin job, he continues to fight the trio as a mangy skeleton, complete with his exposed, throbbing brains. Odds are that even Peter Jackson, an early master of action gore cinema, was supremely envious of that effect.

What’s alarming about The Heroic Trio is that, even though it was produced in 1993, long before the MCU, or even the pre-MCU, it shares so many of the same beats that comprise the most classic tales of heroes living among us in disguise. It’s camp, it’s ridiculous, and it’s glorious all the same. Fortunately, there’s more where that came from, with the cast uniting for a sequel known as Executioners (that escalated quickly!), which was released that same year. But for more pre-Hollywood Yeoh, Criterion has fortunately launched a retrospective on her body of work. For the best results, pair it with Yes, Madam!, another sensationally undervalued Yeoh classic. Just please, please don’t try any of those stunts at home!

The Heroic Trio is available to stream on The Criterion Channel.

