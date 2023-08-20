The Big Picture The Hi-Lo Country is an underappreciated Western that captures the essence of the genre through its classical tenets and powerful performances.

Rather than relying on gunfights, the film focuses on the emotional side, where every shot fired shakes the feelings of the viewers.

The film explores themes of masculinity, friendship, love, and the struggles of cowboys in an ever-changing world with a subtlety that sets it apart from other Westerns.

Stephen Frears' The Hi-Lo Country isn't really discussed when talking about good Westerns, but it should be. Presenting the tenets and conventions of a classical Western, the film also features spectacular performances from a stacked cast. Based on a novel by Max Evans, the film is a fascinating look inside the life of a cowboy, masculinity, friendship, and love in an ever-changing world. There is a certain restraint in the direction of Frears in this picture, and that is where it finds its essence. It isn't the wild west in terms of gunfights and duels. Not by a long shot. However, it is in the emotional side of things where the bullets are fired, and every single shot shakes the feelings of the viewers.

What is 'The Hi-Lo Country' All About?

The film tells the story of Pete Calder (Billy Crudup), a cowboy who desires a simple life. He becomes best friends with Big Boy Matson (Woody Harrelson), and both volunteer for military service during the breakout of World War II. After the war, he comes back and decides to enter the cattle business. He has saved all of his army pay, but he is being dissuaded by Jim Ed (Sam Elliott), the town's resident tycoon, presumably because Pete would compete with his business. Pete finds himself infatuated with Mona Birk (Patricia Arquette), despite her being married to one of Jim Ed's foremen, Les (John Diehl), and his long-standing relationship with Josepha O'Neil (Penélope Cruz). Pete proceeds to team up with Hoover Young and enters the cattle business, stringing Big Boy along the way. Things begin to turn south when Pete discovers that Big Boy is in an affair with Mona, and people are starting to take notice.

Pete hides his feelings out of respect for his best friend, but Josepha begins to notice her boyfriend's jealousy over the kind of love Big Boy and Mona have. He finally confronts his feelings and approaches Mona to tell her to end their affair out of concern for their safety. Mona, on the other hand, tells him that it's out of his own infatuation for her, and not over any sort of worry. Later, Big Boy is finally confronted by Les, who threatens to shoot him, but Pete and his friends save the day. Pete, Big Boy, Mona, and Josepha all go out to celebrate by the riverside, and go to the resident witch to ask about their future. When Josepha enters the witch's residence, and with Big Boy too drunk to notice anything, Pete has sex with Mona. Josepha sees the aftermath, and after she is brought home, asks Pete to tell Big Boy first before Mona can, or he risks getting killed by his best friend. Unfortunately, Big Boy gets killed by his younger brother in a dispute over their home. Mona then reveals that Big Boy knew what happened, and Pete moves on to California to hopefully start a new life, away from the troubles and memories of Hi-Lo.

The Pain Amidst the Subtlety of 'The Hi-Lo Country'

There is a noticeable subtlety in the way Frears presents The Hi-Lo Country. Rather than depending on shootouts and gunslingers, the film lets its atmosphere announce its themes and messages. An immediate surveillance of the terrain in the picture indirectly shares the harsh conditions of Hi-Lo. It is progressive, but it is still hot, dirty, and full of nasty folk who mask themselves beneath the splendor of suits and money. There are deaths here and there. Blood is still shed. The sting, however, of these conflicts materializes not in the gunshots, but in the sentimental fabric of its characters. Life is hard for the main characters, and the aftermath of the war certainly changed Hi-Lo in more ways than one, but they refuse to go along with the times. This innate stubbornness becomes the downfall of both of the protagonists, starting with Big Boy and his haughtiness.

Of course, his messing around with a married woman set fire to the wick of a ticking time bomb, but it's nothing for a veteran like him. After all, he faced bigger threats in the second world war. Les was child's play for him, but his utter disrespect of a matrimonial bond shows the cracks in his morals. His arrogance blinded him from the start, and it spilled over to his own family. His younger brother, aptly named Little Boy (Cole Hauser), now works for Jim Ed, and prefers to be called LB. It's reminiscent of Tommy Devito's insistence in Goodfellas about how he doesn't really go by the name "spitshine Tommy" anymore. LB is in a new position, one that could be seen as respectable, but Big Boy's thoughts of him remains stagnant. To him, Little Boy is still his younger brother, and no matter how high his occupation may be in the Jim Ed totem pole will ever change his mind. The "little brother" coinage is his mark of dominance over LB, and he fails to realize that this is not the way things should be between brothers. Their mother stepping in was a step too late, and Big Boy paid the price with his life.

Pete Just Couldn't Leave the Past Behind

Pete is also guilty of this offense, and his refusal to give up the past became his Waterloo, both financially and emotionally. Saving up all his army pay was a wise move. Setting up his own cattle ranch was an even brighter idea. Despite this, in the age of industry, the safer and arguably more calculated move was to let the big man Jim Ed take all the risk. While it initially seemed like this was a mistake, losing all of his cattle in the harsh winter was a pill that he needed to swallow. He was a cowboy all right, but his time was coming to an end, and the best maneuver he could take was to settle down and live a more mellow kind of life. Pete could not muster the strength and humility to do it with his business, and his bravado also derailed his romantic future.

Josepha was the perfect woman for him. She was beautiful, caring, understanding, and had the immense patience to both wait for Pete and forgive his misgivings. The opportunity was right there, and all he had to do was to take it. Again, he couldn't let the past go, and took the risk by being sensual with Mona. Big Boy might have the greatest luck in the world when it came to gambling, but Pete wasn't so blessed. He put all of his cards, and instead of folding, lost the entire pot. Losing Josepha was the worst thing that could happen to him at that time, and the thought of Big Boy turning his back on him as well drove him to a dark place. Big Boy's death was the straw that broke the camel's back, and nothing was ever the same. By the end, the best move for him was to leave, and he took it because he had no choice. How painful it must have been for a proud man like Pete to have his hand forced.

The Spirit of the Western in 'The Hi-Lo Country'

One of the main tenets in Westerns through the years is the failure of a man to realize that the world has passed him by. Frears takes this notion, and delivers a heart-wrenching tale that is unfortunately underappreciated. This is not to say that the film does not have flaws. For some, the over-bearing emotions that Pete has for his best friend's girlfriend is stretched out more than what is deemed necessary, but the pros of this picture far outweigh the cons.

There is no harm in loving the violent depictions of the Wild West, but there is something comforting about Frears' restrained storytelling. He respects and gives glory to the traditional conventions and marks of a Western, and succeeds in extracting every bit of ardor, lust, and passion from a desolate place masked by saloons, cattle rides, and whiskey. The Hi-Lo Country is a brilliant example of a genre honoring its roots, and should be given its due flowers.