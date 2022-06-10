Movies have been around for well over a hundred years. As humanity and history have changed, so too has cinema. The turn of the century brought about a new generation of both society and movies. This meant that in the early 2000s, Gen Z grew up alongside the films that defined their childhoods.

RELATED: Teen Films That Defined The Early 2000s

The blockbusters of the last couple of decades have shattered records and redefined cinematic experiences. Box Office Mojo reflects the astounding earnings of these new movies, showing how they have shaped society and influenced the future of the ever-growing film industry.

Mission Impossible II (2000): Return Of The Famous Secret Agent

Image via Paramount Pictures

The sequel to Tom Cruise's essential Mission Impossible movie sees Ethan Hunt return to the big screen. There is a plot to unleash a deadly virus upon the world, and the secret agent is sent on a mission to stop it. The stakes are raised even higher when one member of Hunt's team is infected with the lethal disease. In a race against time, Hunt has to not only stop the spread of the virus, but also find a cure before it is too late.

The second movie in the still-growing spy thriller series was a hit at the box office. Though it did not claim the title of highest grossing film during the year 2000, Mission Impossible II ended up making the most money in the long run, earning over $546 million.

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone (2001): Welcome To The Wizarding World

Image via Warner Bros.

When Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) discovers that he is a wizard, he is whisked away to Hogwarts, where he learns how to use magic. Harry is fascinated by this fantasy world, but he quickly learns that not all magic is good. Not too long ago, the wizarding world faced its greatest threat, the nearly unstoppable dark wizard Voldemort. Harry and his friends learn that the villain is close to returning, and they are the only ones who stand in his way.

RELATED: 'Harry Potter' Book Subplots That Were Cut From The Movies

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone is the first of many movies to be adapted from the explosively popular book series. Though all the movies draw in massive crowds, only Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 earned more money than the first, grossing just over one billion dollars.

Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002): Three Amazing Hours Of Fantasy

Image via New Line Cinema

The members of the Fellowship of the Ring are scattered across Middle Earth. Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Samwise (Sean Astin), determined to destroy the One Ring, head to Mordor. Meanwhile, the other hobbits of the group have been captured by the Uruk-hai. The three remaining Fellowship members meet with the Rohan. With dark armies on the way, the heroes must make a stand against the approaching enemy.

2002 was a wonderful time to be a fantasy fan. Both Harry Potter and Star Wars released sequels, while Tobey Maguire'sSpider-Man made Marvel history. Though Spider-Man performed better initially, the second Lord of the Ringsmovie made more money over time.

Lord Of The Rings: Return Of The King (2003): The Epic Conclusion

Learning of an impending attack on Gondor, the elves and humans prepare for another grueling battle against Sauron's dark forces. Meanwhile, Frodo and Sam climb Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring. Madness and greed pose as deadly an enemy as Sauron in this epic clash between good and evil that marks the end of Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The third Lord of the Rings film overtook both the first Pirates of the Caribbeanmovie as well as Pixar'sFinding Nemo. Return of the King also had more financial success than is predecessor films, grossing roughly $1.1 billion.

Shrek 2 (2004): The Challenges Of Happily Ever After

Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) and Fiona (voiced by Cameron Diaz) are invited to a celebration with Fiona's family. It quickly becomes clear that the princess' parents are not happy that she is married to Shrek. Prince Charming and the Fairy Godmother are also unhappy with the turn of events, and plan to end the marriage. With a plot to kill Shrek already underway, the newly-weds must find a way to outwit their relatives and preserve their marriage.

RELATED: Animations That Became Great Stage Musicals, From 'Shrek' To 'The Lion King'

The animated fairytale triumphed over other popular sequels from the same year, like Spider-Man 2 and the third Harry Potter movie. Shrek 2 grossed $982.7 million, setting up two more movies to follow in its wake.

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire (2005): Where Magic Takes A Dark Turn

Harry, Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) are excited to have a perfectly normal, non-lethal fourth year at Hogwarts. But then Harry is selected to compete in the dangerous Triwizard Tournament. Once again fighting for his life, Harry faces a series of deadly magical challenges that end in a battle against the darkest wizard in history.

A turning point for the wizarding world, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was when the danger became real. The film made $896.7 million, topping the third Star Wars movie and The Chronicles of Narnia'sfirst installment.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest (2006): Legends Come To Life

Image via Disney

Will (Orlando Bloom) and Elizabeth (Kiera Knightly) face execution for helping Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) escape the law. Meanwhile, the infamous captain is on the run from the menacing Davy Jones, who has come to drag Jack down to the depths. With monsters and treachery on the rise, Jack, Elizabeth, and Will must find a way to work together or else lose their lives to the dangers of the sea.

The second Pirates of the Caribbean movie earned just over one billion dollars, and the cliffhanger ending left fans eager to see the third movie. Much like the first film, Dead Man's Chest drew in a fan-base that would keep the franchise alive for years to come.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World's End (2007): The British Vs. The Pirates

Image via Disney

Will and Elizabeth sail to the end of the world in hopes of resurrecting Jack. With the ruthless Davy Jones under its command, the East India Trading Company rules the seas with an iron fist. Battle looms on the horizon, and only by standing together do the pirates have a chance of surviving the oncoming war.

RELATED: Everything We Know So Far About 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 6'

Much like the other highest grossing films of the decade, At World's End had worthy competitors. The conclusion of the (first) Spider-Man trilogy plus the fifth Harry Potter film put up a good fight, but in the end Pirates of the Caribbean took the prize, grossing $960.9 million at the box office.

The Dark Knight (2008): Why So Serious?

Christian Bale's Batman makes a deal with Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) and James Gordon (Gary Oldman) to rid Gotham of mobsters. Heath Ledger's Joker takes advantage of their redirected attention and attacks the city. When the Joker's desire to reveal Batman's identity results in a string of brutal murders, Batman races to apprehend the villain before all hope is lost.

Out of the many Batman movies you can watch, this was one of the most successful, grossing just over a billion dollars. Bale's Batman movie was wildly popular, leading to a highly anticipated sequel while also adding to the growing DC Universe.

Avatar (2009): Number One On The Chart

Image via Disney

Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) is a paraplegic war veteran who joins an Earthern crew traveling to the planet Pandora. The humans attempt to ingratiate themselves with the Na'vi, the indigenous people of the land, by linking with avatars. Jake ends up creating a strong bond with the Na'vi and falls in love with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). When the humans bring battle to the tribe, Jake stands with the Na'vi in a battle to protect their home.

Even if you've never seen the movie, you've heard of it. Avatar shattered box office records. It passed Titanic, one of the biggest money-makers out there, and managed to wrestle back its title from Avengers: Endgame in 2019. At $2.847 billion, Avatar is the highest grossing movie of all time.

NEXT: The Best 2000s Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now