There's nothing quite like a great season of television. Whether you prefer to binge them in one sitting or to space out each episode, it's hard to deny that they're always a fascinating adventure.

Many of history's best TV shows have produced riveting seasons full of intriguing storylines, rich character development, and satisfying payoffs to interesting setups. From Breaking Badto Attack on Titan, these shows' best seasons have garnered lots of praise for each individual episode on IMDb, and when you calculate the average rating of those episodes, you get a good idea of just how beloved the season is.

The Fall of the Greatest Detective — Season 2 of 'Sherlock' (2012)

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes is the most portrayed literary human character in film and television, so there's a lot of material to pick from when looking for good adaptations of the character. One of the most beloved is the BBC's Sherlock (2010-2017), which brings the detective's cases to contemporary London.

The second season, comprised of three 90-minute episodes, is the show's highest-rated on IMDb with an average score of 9.1. Although the episode in the middle isn't particularly well-liked, the first and third are absolutely engrossing pieces of TV.

The Beginning of the End — Season 5 of 'Better Call Saul' (2020)

Prequels can often turn out to be catastrophic, particularly prequels of pieces of media as beloved and highly praised as Breaking Bad. Much to audiences' surprise, however, Better Call Saul turned out to be as good as its predecessor, if not even better.

The penultimate season of the show explores the final steps in Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk)'s transformation into Saul, as well as the effects of Lalo (Tony Dalton) on Gus (Giancarlo Esposito)'s operation. With an average IMDb score of 9.1, it's a riveting character study with some of the show's best episodes and scenes.

It's All Gone, Man — Season 6 of 'Better Call Saul' (2022)

Image via AMC

Not all shows could improve upon a season of television as amazing as Better Call Saul's fifth season, but Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould pulled off such a feat with the conclusion of the Breaking Bad spin-off prequel.

The final season closes off every element of the narrative perfectly with masterful writing, stunning performances led by Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, and better technical qualities than the show ever had. It's a slow, methodical, and exquisitely unique way to end one of the best TV shows in history, as proven by its 9.1 rating on IMDb.

Everything Is Connected — Season 2 of 'Dark' (2019)

Praised as one of the most fascinating sci-fi thrillers to ever hit television screens, Dark is a family saga with a supernatural touch set in a German town, where the disappearance of two children exposes the relationships between four families.

Fans of the show, whose rating for each episode on IMDb represented an average score of 9.2 for the overall season, were left speechless by the middle season of this German Netflix original. Mysterious, thought-provoking, and breathtakingly tense, it's incredibly binge-worthy television that grabs viewers' attention and never lets go.

Touch Darkness and It'll Touch You Back — Season 1 of 'True Detective' (2014)

Image via HBO

Very few shows manage to have a genuinely amazing first season, let alone one that stands above the ones that come after. True Detective, an anthology series about various sprawling police investigations, is one such show.

Starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as detective partners, and directed in its entirety by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first season of this modern HBO classic is a thoughtful slow-burner with absorbing storylines and phenomenal characters, worthy of its average rating of 9.2 on IMDb.

Finishing It, Once and for All — Season 4 of 'Mr. Robot' (2019)

In 2019 came the final season of Mr. Robot, a transfixing crime thriller about Elliot (Rami Malek), a brilliant but unstable young man who becomes a key part in a complex game of global domination.

Mr. Robot got fantastic reviews on IMDb all throughout its four-season run, but never as much as in its final thirteen episodes, one of which is actually among the 10 highest-rated TV episodes ever on the site. This final season is a mind-blowing, edge-of-your seat ending with an astonishing 9.2 average rating on IMDb.

All Men Must Die — Season 4 of 'Game of Thrones' (2014)

For the majority of its run on TV, this HBO show about nine noble families fighting for control of the lands of the West was one of the most beloved and acclaimed shows on television.

According to IMDb reviewers, Game of Thrones reached its peak in 2014 with season 4, which has an average score of 9.2. Visually stunning, shockingly complex, and full of absolutely fascinating character arcs, it's definitely worthy of being considered one of the best seasons of television ever made.

The Perfect Combination of Story and Action — Season 3 of 'Attack on Titan' (2018-2019)

One of the most applauded animated series of all time, Attack on Titan follows a young man (Yûki Kaji) as he tries to cleanse the Earth of the giant humanoid titans who have brought humanity to the brink of extinction.

The third season of this anime is a reinvention of the show. While its first half dives deep into the story and narrative, the second half juggles much more action and hard-hitting drama, and the balance works perfectly. The season has an average rating of 9.3 on IMDb, proving just how staggering it is.

Say His Name — Season 5 of 'Breaking Bad' (2012-2013)

Breaking Bad is about a teacher (Bryan Cranston) who starts to manufacture meth after being diagnosed with cancer, in order to secure a future for his family. There are many who consider it the best television show ever made, so it's no surprise that its fifth and final season is considered by some the greatest of all time.

Also divided into two parts, the ending of this masterful show sees Walter White become the kingpin that he was always destined to be, with an impending sense of doom hanging over him that's enthralling to watch unfold. The season holds a fantastic rating of 9.4 on IMDb.

What is the Cost of Lies? — 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Image via HBO

This HBO-original miniseries about the 1986 explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear plant only lasted one five-episode-long season, and that was more than enough to cement it as one of the greatest pieces of the medium's history.

With its episodes having an average rating of 9.5 on IMDb, Chernobyl is as close to flawless as a miniseries can get. It has outstanding technical qualities ranging from flooring visuals to hauntingly beautiful music, as well as phenomenal performances and a terrifically written story. Though it isn't for the faint of heart, it's essential viewing for those who enjoy top-notch seasons of television.

