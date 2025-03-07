After popping in to appear alongside Tom Selleck and the rest of the dynamite cast of CBS’ hit procedural, Blue Bloods, Dylan Walsh has officially landed his latest gig post the show’s recent demise. Today, Deadline revealed that the actor, who fully broke through into television through his co-leading performance in Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck, will be part of the leading trio in a thriller titled The Highest Stakes. Joining him will be Robot Chicken creator and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, Seth Green, as well as How To Get Away With Murder's Charlie Weber. The project hails from filmmaker Tony Dean Smith (Volition), with Gary Presler (Gold Diggers) penning the screenplay from a story first written by Steven Paul, who will produce under his SP Media Group. Paramount Global Content Distribution is set to handle the movie’s distribution.

Due out next year, The Highest Stakes will center around five strangers and high-roller poker players who have all been invited to sit down and play a friendly game. While we don’t know the specifics of who’s holding the card game, it sounds like the host is holding some grudges against the competitors. In the logline, it’s teased that chaos will break out after “buried secrets come to light”, with the players quickly coming to realize that the game isn’t about money or bragging rights at all, but that their lives are on the line.

Right now, the only definitive names involved with the production are Green, Walsh, and Weber, but we can certainly expect more additions to sit down for the game, as we know there will be five players testing their odds at the poker table. In a statement to coincide with today’s casting news, Paul said,

“Like every great poker game, this is a battle of wits, deception, and survival. We have assembled a tremendous cast, but in this game, the house doesn’t just win — it decides who makes it out alive.”

What Else Has Dylan Walsh Been Up To?