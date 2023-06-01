No one loves an inspirational story quite as much as Dennis Quaid. Over the last few years alone, he’s appeared in a score of uplifting titles such as The Long Game, On a Wing and a Prayer, American Underdog, and Blue Miracle with each title displaying the human spirit winning out against insurmountable odds. Today, the trailer for Quaid’s latest tear-jerker has arrived. Blending his love of sports films with the unbelievable true story of a young man destined for baseball greatness, The Hill sees Quaid as a father who wants the best for his child, cautiously believing in him every step of the way.

The trailer for the Briarcliff Entertainment film introduces audiences to Rickey Hill (Colin Ford), a young man with a strong passion for baseball, but whose physical disability inhibits him from being taken seriously. As we see him grow into a teenager, it becomes clear that the young man has a real knack for the sport and could make something of himself. Unfortunately, his unrelenting dedication to the game is causing his condition to worsen, something that his father and mother (Joelle Carter, Justified) are growingly concerned about. Unwilling to give up so easily, Rickey pushes forward and, against all odds, finds himself a place on the field playing with the greats.

Also included in the cast are country singer Randy Houser, Scott Glenn (Urban Cowboy), and Bonnie Bedelia (Parenthood). While it doesn’t appear that Quaid’s Bonniedale banner is involved with the film’s production, we know that the actor has a soft spot in his heart for backing anything with a religious aspect which the teaser for The Hill demonstrates that it will have plenty of. And, while we love a first look as much as the next, the teaser seems to lay out the entire movie in a minutes-long clip fully revealing Hill’s inspirational journey.

Image via Braircliffe Entertainment



RELATED: Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves' Casts Dennis Quaid

Who’s Behind The Hill?

Breaking Point and Primary Suspect director Jeff Celentano helms the biographical sports flick from a script penned by Angelo Pizzo and the late Scott Marshall Smith. Like Quaid, Pizzo is a sucker for the true story of an underdog and previously wrote the screenplays for bio films including Rudy, The Game of Their Lives, and My All American as well as the fictional Hoosiers. In a posthumous release, The Hill was co-written by Smith who is best known for his work behind such hits as Men of Honor and The Score.

The Hill arrives in theaters on August 18. You can check out the full trailer below.