The Big Picture Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge have moved on from the drama of their past and are now focused on their family life, businesses, and close relationships.

Both Montag and Patridge have found success in their respective careers, with Montag pursuing music and reality show appearances, and Patridge landing movie roles and hosting gigs.

In the midst of the Hollywood strike, Montag and Patridge have shared their opinions on reality television and the lack of residuals they received from their time on The Hills, expressing that going on strike now wouldn't make much sense. They are willing to work in different scenarios and are open to new opportunities.

Although Lauren Conrad was the one carrying most of the drama on The Hills initial four seasons, it's been her MTV co-stars who have had an interesting spot in pop culture, and have been at the center of a number of controversies throughout these years. Both Heidi Montag and Audrina Patridge made up their original group of friends when the MTV show aired in 2006. With recent motherhood life and new business endeavors, they seem to be drifting away from past drama, and focusing on their family life, businesses and, close relationships. Both have even made it their business to speak up about reality television's place in the Hollywood strike.

The Hills began as a spinoff of Laguna Beach. Montag was set to follow up on what had been her friendship with Conrad after they both moved to LA for job opportunities and a different lifestyle. During the span of The Hillls' four seasons, Montag and Conrad clashed many times around a sex tape scandal that was allegedly released with Montag's now-husband, Spencer Pratt.

Both stars managed to establish a name for themselves in entertainment. Though not commercially successful, Montag began a career in music as a solo artist and even performed her single "Body Language" at the 2009 Miss Universe Pageant. She later went to show up as a contestant on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me out of Here!, and on Celebrity Big Brother.

Similarly, Patridge went to after different movie roles appearing in Into the Blue 2: The Reef, Sorority Row, Honey 2, as well as appearing as a contestant on season 11 of Dancing With The Stars in 2010. She also had a number of appearances on NBC's 1st Look, Celebrity Mom: Audrina Patridge, and more.

It's Been a Rough Ride Being In The Public Eye

Montag's run through the first cycle of The Hills was heavily surrounded by negative drama with Conrad revolving around the sex-tape scandal that involved Montag's husband. Her music was also met with negative critical reviews and her overall behavior from The Hills gave her more negative press than positive. A former programming executive from NBC Universal deemed the couple as "... everything that’s wrong with America" back in 2009. The couple also reportedly experienced poor treatment from production teams during their time on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother. In its Costa Rican location after returning to the competition the couple was left in isolation with little food and water, which ended up with Heidi recurring to the hospital for a possible stomach ulcer or gastritis.

In Patridge's case, her separation to ex-husband, BMX biker and actor Corey Bohan, was a heavy one as she experienced for years and was documented on tabloids. The separation was a hard one that legal custody battles over their daughter Kirra, and she ended up getting custody 4 years after their separation. And their divorce process ended in 2018. In February 2009, Patridge was one of victims of the Hollywood "Bling Ring" heist, along with other celebrities including Orlando Bloom, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan. It was reported that more than $40000 worth of items were stolen. She later appeared in an interview on Netflix's miniseries titled The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist in which she stated that "It was like they went shopping in my closet... After my house was broken into, I was the most terrified I've ever been in my entire life."

MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings' and Their Take on The Strike

In 2019 MTV revealed a new take on The Hills featuring previous cast members Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, alongside Montag and Patridge. Lauren Conrad was not part of the cast, but newer stars like The OC's Mischa Barton and Pamela Anderson's son, Brandon Thomas Lee. The show lasted two seasons and was met with mixed reviews. The show was produced mid-pandemic and faced many setbacks and tension in between cast members' lack of sincerity in front of the camera. In response to news of a possible third season Pratt commented: But, you know, I'm excited because the cast I was involved with was hot garbage... So, I look forward to this new cast, who probably deserve to be on television."

In the middle of the Hollywood's ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and in response to Bethenny Frankel's union proposals, Patridge and Montag have their say in the matter. In a recent episode of #NoFilter with Zack Peter, Patridge commented on Bethenny's statements: "I feel like in a way she's right. I feel like, well now it's so different reality stars are more respected now than they used to be...I think, I mean now look at The Kardashians, The Selling Sunset, like, going on strike now wouldn't make too much sense, but if it were like 10 years ago, yeah." When asked about any residual payments from The Hills, Patridge stated that "I know that's the hard thing. We didn't get residuals. I think we got like a percentage from DVD sales. But who has DVDs anymore, you know?"

Earlier in August, Montag and Pratt had a funnier take on the strike situation and posted a video to his TikTok saying "...we're not on strike, we're just unemployed" and that they are willing to work in different types of scenarios and even "dark rooms".

Motherhood and Family Life

After their marriage in 2007, Montag and Spencer have kept a close and steady relationship throughout the years. The couple now have two children and recently in June they celebrated their five-year-old at his preschool graduation. Her caption read among other things: "I thank God on my knees for you every day," she said. "Being your mom has been the biggest blessing." The couple seem to be enjoying their family life and haven't made any recent public announcements on their future work endeavors.

As for Patridge, she also seems to be just as dedicated to being a mother to her daughter Kirra. She is reportedly now single but was dating her podcast producer, Jarod Einsohn, a little over a year ago. On the #NoFilter podcast she also mentioned that she's glad to finally be at peace and far from drama is "strictly" focusing in her swimwear business, podcast, and daughter. She also mentioned that she and Heidi are on good terms. "I talk to Heidi every now and then. 'Cause she was on our podcast. So I was like 'Heidi, you have to come on like I need a girl´.. then she came on and people were really mean to her in the comments and you know... they thought she was a Lauren-hater... I think Heidi and I are fine. I don't talk to Spencer... But I'm cordial. I'm friends with Heidi."