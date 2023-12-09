The Big Picture Lauren Conrad's fashion internship on The Hills was scripted and dramatized, but it still delivered a memorable moment when she was scolded by her boss for choosing her boyfriend over a Paris internship.

Fans of The Hills will remember Lauren Conrad's time on season 1 as her fashion internship era. Much like Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada (Anne Hathaway), Lauren had to choose whether to go to Paris for a position abroad or give it up to her co-worker. It may already be common news that, for the most part, Lauren Conrad's internship was scripted and dramatized to make it seem like she was working full-time at LA Teen Vogue. Scripted or not, season 2 of The Hills delivered a reality MTV chic "Roman Empire" moment: the moment Lauren got scolded by her boss for choosing her boyfriend over a Paris internship.

If it is true that Lauren is the Andrea Sachs of the show, then Lisa Love would be Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). At the time of the show, Lisa Love had been director of Teen Vogue LA's office for a while. Although she didn't exude such a cutthroat attitude like Meryl's character, Lisa was firm and scolded when she had to. The reality TV version of Andy's annoying coworker, Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), would be Whitney Port, aka the girl who did go to Paris. The movie and reality TV share many similarities.

The Lisa Love / Miranda Priestly Characters

If we go by the book of thesame title as the film, Miranda, and even Lisa on the show, were indirectly inspired by the editor-in-chief of American Vogue, Anna Wintour. The MTV version of Miranda seemed a little nicer. But both were always the cunning boss and called out their interns for inappropriate behavior. And both are the boss to the naive small-town girl who is trying to make it big in the industry. In Miranda's case, Andrea was almost given no choice but to go to Paris with her for fashion week. In the MTV universe, Lisa Love gives Lauren the chance to choose first.

After Lauren declines the offer to go because of her boyfriend, Lisa then gives Lauren's colleague, Whitney, the chance to go. Lisa then calls both of them to her office, gloats about Lauren's poor choice, and calmly delivers the scathing lines: "Lauren didn't go to Paris. She's going to always be known as the girl who didn't go to Paris. Do you regret that decision? How was your summer at the beach with your boyfriend? Did that work out for you?." Scripted or not, the moment showed her career-driven persona. And in between each question, Lauren was left speechless and could only shake her head in denial.

Whitney Port / Emily Charlton Showcase Competitiveness in the Workplace

Whitney was also a nicer version of the movie's British counterpart. Whitney has stated on her YouTube channel that there were several parts of the internship scenes that were edited to make them look a certain way. The more career-driven Whitney had already had a couple of internships before her job on Teen Vogue, and during the show, she was filmed in Vogue's New York offices for another job position as a fashion stylist. Unlike Emily Blunt's harsh character, Whitney proved to be a good friend to Lauren. They would both cover for each other when having to work late during fashion photoshoot sessions. The two of them stayed friends until Whitney left for another job in New York in 2008.

'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'The Hills': Other Similarities

By now, fans know The Devil Wears Prada was based on the 2003 book of the same name by Lauren Weisberger. It was reported that the inspiration for the book came from Lauren's position as an assistant to Anna Wintour and other fashion magazines. Although it's still unclear as to which parts are true or not, The Hills Teen Vogue moments were most likely scripted in a way that resembled Runway Magazine's toxic work environment. Both the movie and the TV show were released in 2006.

The Devil Wears Prada was reportedly released in June 2006, and that specific episode of The Hills aired around August 2006. Although the exact dates of the show's episodes are undisclosed, there's still a good chance that Adam Divello wanted to intertwine Lauren's internship with the movie's plot. Adam Divello has also been a producer for Laguna Beach and Netflix's real estate hit show Selling Sunset.

In 2016, the other intern, Whitney, gave her version in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Interviewer Brice Sander opened with: "You were the girl who went to Paris". Whitney then explained, "I was yeah... I think they had had all the footage that they needed for the season. I can't exactly remember why. He then asked Whitney why they hadn't included more footage of her abroad. "Yeah, I think they didn't want to invest in it or something. I don't know..." she replied.

They also included a voice interview segment with The Hills' former executive producer, Liz Gateley. She told her producers' point of view as to why Lauren chose not to travel: "At the end of season and I said, 'this is the perfect ending' because every girl makes this decision; she thinks she's in love and is gonna spend the rest of her life with this person, and that was that relatable choice... And Adam was so upset... He really wanted to convince her to go and she was out of methods; she was not gonna pursue and internship in Paris. We tried to convince her, but at the end of the day, she wasn't going."

Episodes of The Hills and The Hills: New Beginnings are available for streaming on MTV's website.

