Spencer Pratt has had a change of public perception recently. The former star of The Hills was a villain during his time on the show but when his house with wife, Heidi Montag, burned down in the fires in California, fans saw a different side to Pratt. He was honest, vulnerable, and shared the reality of being a former reality television star. In a series of videos posted on his social media, Pratt shared that those who called him a "celebrity" when he was effected by the fires were the same people calling him a nobody before it. But now, he is talking about Montag and his past actions.

Fans helped Montag, Pratt, and their two sons by putting Montag's music back in the charts and now Pratt is talking about his reality show past and being a villain to Lauren Conrad on the show. He was on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon and talked about how he believes his actions on The Hills hurt Montag's career. Host Symon was talking with Pratt and shared that she felt like fans finally have “really seen your authenticity” and even said that the couples "deserve these fans" who are helping the couple rebuild their lives.

Symon Shared Her Love for Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Credit: MTV

Pratt showed a moment of vulnerability by talking about The Hills and how he feels like his actions towards Conrad cost Montag. “It’s just been so hard all these years because Heidi is just like so amazing and the media just always, you know, I went after it to try to get bigger checks and be the villain and, you know, she was the innocent bystander and it’s, that’s the problem when you’re like Speidi. And now she’s the villain too,” Pratt told the show.

Prior to Pratt talking about Montag, Symon had wonderful things to say about Pratt and Montag as a couple. “You know, you guys do need to be loved and I’m just, I’m really happy for that part for you guys that you’re finally being seen. And I really appreciate how you’re such a super fan of your wife. I mean, I went on your Instagram, and it’s like husband of a pop star. Like that’s amazing. Like you always have loved Heidi so, so much. And I commend you for your relationship,” she said. You can see Pratt and Montag on old episodes of The Hills.

