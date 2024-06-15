The Big Picture Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan called the 1986 horror movie The Hitcher one of his favorite guilty pleasures.

Rutger Hauer's performance as the brutal killer without a motive is what makes The Hitcher hold up to this day.

Despite its original box office failure, The Hitcher has gained a cult following and inspired a 2007 remake.

Christopher Nolan is the biggest director in the world at the moment. He was already celebrated for movies like Memento, Inception, and his Dark Knight trilogy, but this past year further cemented his legacy with Oppenheimer. Nolan finally won the Oscar for Best Director at this year's Academy Awards ceremony, with Oppenheimer winning in seven categories, including Best Picture. While Nolan might be a genius who can turn any story into high art, it doesn't mean that he only likes award-winning, critically acclaimed movies. Nolan made headlines earlier this year when he raved about his love for the Fast & Furious films, saying he has "no guilt" and that it's "a tremendous action franchise." Christopher Nolan has yet to attempt a straight-up horror movie (even though he wants to), but his love for film spreads to that genre as well. He has called 1986's The Hitcher one of his favorite guilty pleasures. Let's be real, though, there's nothing to be ashamed about when it comes to loving one of the best movies Rutger Hauer ever made!

The Hitcher Release Date February 21, 1986 Director Robert Harmon Cast Jeffrey DeMunn , Rutger Hauer , C. Thomas Howell , Jennifer Jason Leigh , John M. Jackson , Billy Green Bush Runtime 98 Minutes Writers Eric Red

'The Hitcher' Was a Box Office and Critical Failure When It Was Released in 1986

The Hitcher's screenplay was written by Eric Red, and his initial vision was much different from the finished film we got. In a 1986 article for the Los Angeles Times, script development executive David Bombyk spoke about how the first draft was an overly long 190 pages. The plot, about a murderous hitchhiker on a long, lonely highway, who teases one of his potential victims with his crimes along the way, was more like a slasher, with the killer murdering a whole family in a station wagon, and a hamburger being served with an eyeball in it. Bombyk said, “It was not the kind of thing you showed to a studio executive. It was extremely brutal and extremely gory.” Still, Bombyk believed in The Hitcher's potential, seeing it as "very powerful and exciting" that evoked Hitchcock and could be toned down to have more implied shocks than an actual abundance of gore. Producer Ed Feldman didn't want to do another Nightmare on Elm Street, but "a horror film with style and artistic value."

After a script rewrite, Robert Harmon was brought in to direct in his feature film debut. The cast was made up of the likes of C. Thomas Howell, Jeffrey DeMunn, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. However, the real star of the show was Rutger Hauer as the killer hitchhiker, a man with no supernatural powers, but who terrifies by his actions and his absolute indifference to getting caught. Instead, he wants Jim (Howell) to catch him, as he carves up his victims on a Texas desert highway. The Hitcher arrived in theaters on February 21, 1986, and to say it was a dud at the box office is putting it lightly, as it made a minuscule $5.8 million. Currently, The Hitcher has a 64% on Rotten Tomatoes, but much of that comes from more modern reviews. At the time of its initial release, critics rejected it just as much as audiences. Roger Ebert gave the film a thumbs down, writing, "This movie is diseased and corrupt. I would have admired it more if it had found the courage to acknowledge the real relationship it was portraying between Howell and Rutger, but no: It prefers to disguise itself as a violent thriller, and on that level it is reprehensible." This was a death knell for a movie released in the '80s, but thankfully, The Hitcher's ride didn't end there.

Christopher Nolan Calls 'The Hitcher' One of His Favorite Guilty Pleasures

Close

The Hitcher may have flunked out in theaters, but it still carried on, finding fans in video store rentals and through cable TV. It became enough of a cult classic that, during the horror remake boom of the 2000s, it got its own retelling in 2007 with Sean Bean taking up Hauer's role. The remake was a flop, but it's still pretty impressive that, despite its initial reception, Hollywood cared enough about it to recreate it. One of the fans who loved the original film is none other than Christopher Nolan. Making so many stellar movies is no accident but rather proves that Nolan is a movie lover himself. He'll praise movies you might expect to see him enjoying, but he has also said on The Rich Eisen Show, "I flip around and if there’s an old movie playing…I mean, god, anything by Kubrick is a remote drop. Some of the great comedies too. I mean, Talladega Nights, I’m never going to be able to switch that up.” A remote drop refers to the type of movie you let play when you come across it on TV without picking up the remote, and yes, he put Talladega Nights in the same sentence as Stanley Kubrick.

In an article for Film Comment about his favorite guilty pleasures, Nolan named The Hitcher, writing, "As a teenager, I never questioned the logic of this 80’s chiller, but now it seems mind-bendingly arbitrary plot-wise. However, it does feature the criminally underappreciated Rutger Hauer in his finest and most influential Euro-psycho performance this side of Blade Runner.” "Arbririty" is the perfect way to describe the hitcher's MO. Rutger Hauer's hitchhiker lets Jim pick him up at random and decides this one will be the one he'll tell that he's a serial killer, this will be the one he dares to stop him. There is no motive or reason, there is nothing you can do, it's just Jim's very bad day.

'The Hitcher' Is the Last Time Rutger Hauer Played a Villain

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With the horror taking place on a long, nearly empty highway, The Hitcher is in ways a lot like Duel, with the evil truck driver deciding at random that David Mann (Dennis Weaver) is the one he's going to stalk and torture. There, the truck is the weapon, but in The Hitcher, it's the villain's mind. From the moment Jim picks him up, the hitcher tells him that he has just killed someone and that he wants Jim to stop him. What follows next is the hitcher killing other people and framing Jim for it, all while barely reacting. He's cold, but with Hauer's bright blue eyes, there is so much going on beneath the surface. That's evident in the diner scene, where Jim wants to kill him, but the hitcher can only give him a look of pity, feeling sorry for this kid who is so far beneath him and unable to keep up.

Rutger Hauer plays the hitcher like a snake slowly moving in on its prey and never looking away. Hauer will always be best known for his role as the replicant being tracked down by Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) in Ridley Scott's Blade Runner. Still, in The Hitcher he might be even more scary as a seemingly invincible slasher killer with the ice-cold stares and chilling bravado that no man in a mask can convey. Another actor could have played the hitcher as a raving psychopath, but not only does Hauer play him coolly, he rarely speaks at all. When he does, you are compelled to listen because they might just be the last you hear. Hauer told the Los Angeles Times that he wanted to do something else besides playing the villain all the time, but added, "After reading it, I thought, ‘If I do one more villain, I should do this.’ I couldn’t refuse it.”

The Hitcher is not a slasher, but more like if a more subdued Joker had been let out into the wild, ready to play. We won't spoil The Hitcher's most famous, shocking scene here if you haven't seen it (it would tear you apart to tell you what happens), but more than the shock of it is how Jim, beaten down by the hitcher, begins to react. We start to wonder if Jim could end up becoming just like him. For the viewer watching the movie, we've been driven along on the same ride, forced to watch just like our hero, taking in the violence because we're attracted to it. Could we be the hitcher too?

1986's The Hitcher is available to watch on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX