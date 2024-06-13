The Big Picture The Hobbit trilogy suffered from a bloated script and had unresolved storylines and superfluous characters.

The Arkenstone played a crucial role in the story, but its resolution was poorly handled in the theatrical cut.

The extended edition of The Battle of the Five Armies addresses the Arkenstone's fate but raises ethical questions about extended editions.

From 2001 to 2003, Sir Peter Jackson brought the fantastical world of J. R. R. Tolkien to life with his Lord of the Rings trilogy. Thanks to its massive scale, fantastic acting, and phenomenal emotional storytelling, it broke box office records, walked away with 17 Academy Awards, and ushered in a new era of fantasy films for the 2000s. Naturally, the studio was eager to re-create this pop culture dominance, and so began making plans to adapt Tolkien's original fantasy novel, The Hobbit. Initially, the plan was for Guillermo del Toro to direct, but he left the project after numerous delays, and so Jackson was brought in. With less prep time than he had for Lord of the Rings, and multiple studio executives breathing down his neck, Jackson relied more on CGI than practical effects to bring Middle-earth to life and wrote the script while the films were being made, resulting in numerous re-writes and additional storylines being added.

Released from 2012 to 2014, The Hobbit trilogy is not too fondly remembered. It took a simple story about finding inner courage and bloated it into three overly long films with many superfluous characters and a disjointed tone that tried to make this smaller story just as grand and epic as Lord of the Rings. The worst part is that, despite this runtime, most of the storylines either don't lead anywhere or are resolved poorly, especially in the theatrical cuts. This is best seen with the Arkenstone, the McGuffing that facilitates the entire quest to retake the kingdom of Erebor from the dragon, Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch).

What Is the Arkenstone in The Hobbit Trilogy?

The Arkenstone, also called the King's Jewel, is a flawless white gemstone that glows with an inner light. It was discovered by the dwarves of Erebor deep within the heart of the mountain and was taken by King Thrór (Jeffrey Thomas) as a sign of his family's divine right to rule. As such, it was decreed that any member of Thrór's bloodline who held the stone would have the right to unite the dwarf clans as one people.

When Thrór's wealth became legendary, the fire drake, Smaug, one of the most powerful creatures in Middle-earth, destroyed the human city of Dale before decimating the dwarves and claiming Erebor and its treasure for himself. Thrór tries to escape with the Arkenstone, but loses the jewel in the treasure hoard. With the stone's loss, the dwarves disperse in the north and establish colonies in the Blue Mountains to the west and the Iron Hills to the east. Thrór attempts to reclaim the ancient kingdom of Moria, but this led to a terrible conflict with orcs, who had claimed Moria in the dwarves' absence. Their leader, Azog the Defiler (Manu Bennett), personally kills Thrór before having his hand cut off by Thrór's grandson, Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage).

Years after the battle, Thorin is approached in Bree by the wandering wizard, Gandalf the Grey (Sir Ian McKellen). A friend of Thorin's missing father, Thrain (Michael Mizrahi, Thomas Robins, and Antony Sher), Gandalf was beginning to worry about Smaug. While the dragon had been dormant for eighty years at this point, Gandalf feared that he might ally with the Dark Lord, Sauron (Benedict Cumberbatch), which would surely spell the end of the free people of the North. Though Thorin wished to kill Smaug and reclaim his home, he could not unite the scattered dwarves without the Arkenstone. As such, Gandalf agrees to help him recover it and personally picks the hobbit Bilbo Baggins (Sir Ian Holm and Martin Freeman) to accompany Thorin and twelve other dwarves as the company's burglar. His job would be to sneak inside the mountain and steal the Arkenstone from under the dragon's nose, thus allowing Thorin to rally the dwarves and deal with Smaug himself.

What Happens to the Arkenstone in 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' Theatrical Cut?

Though Bilbo is almost burned alive by the dragon, he successfully burgles the Arkenstone. However, he doesn't give it to Thorin right away because of something Smaug told him. "I am almost tempted to let you take it," said Smaug when the Arkenstone landed between them during the climax of their tense conversation, "If only to see Oakenshield suffer. Watch it destroy him. Watch it corrupt his heart and drive him mad." And indeed, it looks as if the dragon's words hold a ring of truth. Thorin does begin to show signs of madness following Smaug's death at the hands of the human archer, Bard of Laketown (Luke Evans). He becomes obsessed with finding the Arkenstone and refuses to give the promised gold to the men of Laketown for the food and supplies they provided the dwarves. Bilbo seeks advice from Balin (Ken Scott), Thorin's longtime companion, about whether returning the stone would fix his condition, but the old dwarf fears that it would make things worse and thinks it would be best if the stone remains lost.

When the men of Laketown are backed up by the elves of Mirkwood and their king, Thranduil (Lee Pace), Bilbo makes the daring and risky decision to give the Arkenstone to Bard, claiming it as his fourteenth share of the treasure in the hopes that it will convince Thorin to negotiate. Unfortunately, Thorin still refuses, and the arrival of a dwarf army led by his cousin, Dáin Ironfoot (Billy Connolly), and two hosts of orcs led by Azog, leads to the climactic Battle of the Five Armies. Unfortunately, this causes the Arkenstone to be forgotten. The last audiences see it, the jewel disappears into Bard's jacket during negotiations, and Thranduil comments that, if Thorin doesn't take it, Bard could sell it to Ecthelion of Gondor, the father of the future steward, Denethor (John Noble).

Without the Arkenstone, 'The Battle of the Five Armies' Has No Meaning

The lack of resolution for the Arkenstone is probably the single greatest example of how poorly put together these movies are. It is one thing to ignore the resolution of a side character, such as the fan favorite shapeshifter, Beorn (Mikael Persbrandt), or set up a little detail with no payoff, like the acorn Bilbo intends to plant back at Bag End. However, the Arkenstone isn't some minor plot point: it is the story's foundation. Thorin's whole reason for setting off, and Bilbo's reason for being part of the company, was to acquire the Arkenstone. Characters are constantly talking about its importance for the future of the dwarven people, yet nobody seems to care about its fate, especially after the deaths of Thorin and his nephews, Fíli (Dean O'Gorman) and Kíli (Aidan Turner). For all audiences know, the jewel that bestows the right to rule over all dwarvenkind was indeed sold to Gondor, since Bard had little reason to be courteous to dwarves following Thorin's actions.

One might say that the Arkenstone's omission is due to behind-the-scenes troubles that plagued the trilogy's production. However, so much time in The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies is given to stuff that does not matter, like interspecies elf-dwarf romances, and the inclusion of Legolas (Orlando Bloom). The worst offender is the character of Alfrid Lickspittle (Ryan Gage), a character who does not exist in the book, and only serves as an unfunny form of comic relief that hammers in the "greed is bad" message of the film. All of his screentime could have been given to things that mattered to the plot, like resolving the main driving force of the quest. This makes the decision feel like it wasn't just a studio problem, but part of an issue with Jackson and his writing crew emphasizing the wrong things in their movies.

'The Battle of the Five Armies' Extended Edition Solves the Arkenstone Problem

The final nail in the coffin regarding the Arkenstone's omission is that the problem is fixed in the extended edition. Here, audiences get to see the funeral for Thorin and his nephews, where the Arkenstone is placed with his body, and Dáin is crowned the new King Under the Mountain. It's not even a very long or complex scene: it primarily focuses on the grief of the surviving dwarves as they say goodbye to three of their own. Its omission brings to mind excluding the death of Saruman (Sir Christopher Lee) from The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which was another plot-essential scene locked behind the extended edition.

This debacle also brings to mind questions about the ethics of extended editions. They are supposed to be alternate ways to view a movie by including fun but unnecessary footage that fleshes out the world. However, The Battle of the Five Armies' extended edition contains plot-essential scenes, such as the fate of the Arkenstone. This comes across as the film version of buying DLC. Audiences are forced to buy the more expensive of the two products if they want to see footage that should have been present in the original, which is what most people will see. It is a frustrating business practice and is yet another item on the list of problems found in The Hobbit trilogy.

