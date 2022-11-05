The first season of The Rings of Power premiered earlier this year, and fans are still waiting for more details about its confirmed second season. The series depicts new aspects from J. R. R. Tolkien’s expansive fantastical world, and the show also renewed interest in other adaptations like The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

RELATED: Every Movie in Peter Jackson's Middle-Earth Saga, Ranked

Director Peter Jackson’s prequel trilogy follows Bilbo Baggins’ perilous adventure through Middle-earth to reach the Lonely Mountain, which is guarded and claimed by the dragon Smaug. The best quotes from the movies capture important events and reflect characters’ views and transformations over the course of the trilogy.

“It Is The Small Things, Everyday Deeds Of Ordinary Folk, That Keeps The Darkness At Bay.”

Gandalf The Grey, An Unexpected Journey (2012)

When Galadriel asks Gandalf why he would choose “the Halfling,” he has a telling response. He explains that while “Saruman believes that it is only great power that can hold evil in check,” he believes it’s “the small things.” He also adds that “perhaps it is because” he’s “afraid and” Bilbo gives him “courage.”

Aside from being a wise reply, Gandalf’s inspiring line hints at the way he eventually relies on another Hobbit, Frodo, for an even greater task. His description of Saruman is also a painfully accurate reminder that their differences will cause a significant rift in their relationship.

“I’m Going On An Adventure!”

Bilbo Baggins, An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Image via Warner Bros.

Bilbo is already an important part of the original trilogy, but he becomes an even more memorable character through The Hobbit. His incredible journey takes a lot of courage to take those first steps out of the Shire, which is when he declares that he’s “going on an adventure.”

The gleeful line underscores the way Bilbo’s excitement replaces his fear of the unknown. Waking up with the Dwarves and Gandalf gone only provided a momentary comfort before it turned into a nagging feeling that he was missing out.

“I Kill Where I Wish, When I Wish. My Armor Is Iron – No Blade Can Pierce Me!”

Smaug, The Desolation Of Smaug (2013)

The dragon Smaug may be dangerous, but he’s also arrogant and seems to love to hear himself talk. This is precisely why Bilbo manages to survive for so long in his presence. At one point, the villain refutes Bilbo’s assertion about the living King Under the Mountain, as Smaug recalls how he “took his throne” and “ate his people.”

He proceeds to brag about how he can murder whenever and wherever, as it’s impossible to kill him. The irritating quote underscores the dragon’s smug and boastful personality, which he soon learns will be part of his downfall.

“Such Is The Nature Of Evil. Out There, In The Vast Ignorance Of The World, It Festers And Spreads.”

Thranduil, The Desolation Of Smaug (2013)

The Elven King Thranduil is known for being too cautious and is almost always hesitant to get involved in affairs that don’t affect him. This is clear in his monologue about “the nature of evil” and how it’s “a shadow that grows in the dark.” He adds, before interrogating an Orc, that “in time, all foul things come forth.”

RELATED: The Most Powerful Characters of 'The Lord of the Rings' Ranked

His well-written speech reflects the indifference he’s quick to display to anyone outside of the Woodland Realm. Despite knowing there is evil out there, he takes it as part of the natural order of things that shouldn’t concern him.

“Are We Not Part Of This World? Tell Me, Mellon, When Did We Let Evil Become Stronger Than Us?”

Tauriel, The Desolation Of Smaug (2013)

A tense confrontation between Tauriel and Legolas takes place when they disagree about pursuing an Orc pack leaving their borders. Tauriel insists that “it is” their “fight” because “it will not end here.” She tells Legolas that “with every victory, this evil will grow” before asking a biting question about being “part of this world.”

Tauriel hates the way Thranduil isolates the Wood-elves despite knowing they could do so much to help those around them. Her argument emphasizes the way she plays a significant role in persuading Legolas to see the error in his father’s ways.

“If More People Valued Home Above Gold, This World Would Be A Merrier Place.”

Thorin Oakenshield, The Battle Of The Five Armies (2014)

In a heartbreaking final exchange between Bilbo and the best among the Dwarves in The Hobbit, Thorin, the Mountain King tells the protagonist to “go back to” his “books,” “armchair,” and “trees.” He adds, with a hint of forlorn understanding, that “if more people valued home above gold” like Bilbo, the world would be a better place.

His tear-jerking last words are an introspective comment about how he himself failed to see beyond the hoard of gold and treasure they found. Things could have been different for Thorin and the Dwarves had he not been a victim of the same thing that doomed his father.

“Death! That Is What You Will Bring Upon Us!”

Bard The Bowman, The Desolation Of Smaug (2013)

While everyone in Laketown is too happy to accept the offer from Thorin, Bard is the only one who points out that if the Dwarves “waken that beast,” “it will destroy” everything. Nobody seems too intimidated by Bard’s reminder of what “dragon fire and ruin” can do to their already struggling town, despite their history with Smaug.

RELATED: 10 Best Battles from "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit," Movies, Ranked

Bard is a character with a storied past in Laketown, as his father Girion’s failure to kill Smaug still haunts him. He is more willing to remember than most exactly how deadly Smaug is, which is why he’s quick to try to remind the citizens to think back to the death and destruction they once experienced.

“I Am Fire. I Am Death.”

Smaug, The Desolation Of Smaug (2013)

Just when it seems like the Dwarves may finally be gaining the upper hand in their battle against Smaug, the dragon rises from their pool of gold. Promising “revenge,” Smaug flies towards Laketown with only retaliation, “fire,” and “death” in mind.

The iconic quote leaves fans with a cliffhanger, one which is only resolved after a year of waiting. Smaug is clearly enraged and humiliated by the Dwarves’ attacks, which drive him to that enraged state. The only way he can reclaim his overconfidence and soothe his ego is to kill as many people as he can in Laketown – it’s the kind of logic that proves how pathetic and villainous Smaug can be.

“True Courage Is About Knowing Not When To Take A Life, But When To Spare One.”

Gandalf The Grey, An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Image via New Line Cinema

In The Hobbit, Gandalf shows the same kind of impressive intelligence he has in LotR. The way he gives advice to Bilbo isn’t unlike how he talks to Frodo. One important lesson Bilbo learns from Gandalf is how crucial it is to know “when to spare” “a life,” as the Wizard made sure to teach him when the Hobbit got his own weapon.

This great quote by Gandalf is a layered one. Bilbo would eventually use these words of wisdom when he’s deciding whether he should kill Gollum. It’s another plot point that’s connected to Frodo’s own journey, as Gollum is instrumental in destroying the Ring.

“I’m Not A Warrior, I’m A Hobbit.”

Bilbo Baggins, The Battle Of The Five Armies (2014)

The very same “vest” that’s “made of silver steel” (or Mithril) that Bilbo passes on to Frodo, is one that the older Hobbit receives from Thorin. Bilbo is initially hesitant to accept it, saying he looks “absurd” before pointing out that he’s “not a warrior,” but “a Hobbit.”

It’s a quote that underscores how Bilbo hasn’t come to fully accept how strong he can be. What’s more, it’s a common sentiment that Hobbits like Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin eventually have about their own paths. Just like Bilbo though, these bold adventurers eventually find that they’re more capable than they think.

NEXT: Here’s How to Watch 'The Hobbit and 'The Lord of The Rings' Movies in Order