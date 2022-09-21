"Loyalty, honor, and a willing heart. I can ask no more than that."

The Hobbit trilogy, directed by Peter Jackson, follows the Company of Thorin Oakenshield as they set out on a quest to reclaim their homeland, the Lonely Mountain, from the grips of the dragon Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch). Along with the wizard, Gandalf the Grey (Ian McKellen), and the humble hobbit, Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman), the company is filled out by 13 dwarves, all with various traits, personalities, and skills.

Adapted from the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, all the dwarves in the book were not exactly fleshed out, so it became the movie's job to expand and define each individual dwarf further. Fit with prosthetic noses and thick hands, bulky boots, and intricate beards, each actor was transformed into the stout race of the dwarves all with their own backstory and personality traits. While many dwarves still get limited roles within the company, each gave their own contributions in the quest to regain the fallen kingdom of Erebor.

Bifur

Cousin of brothers Bofur and Bombur, Bifur (William Kircher) is most recognizable by the axe embedded in his forehead. This particular injury limited Bifur to only being able to speak in his native dwarvish tongue, thus becoming one of the most silent and limited dwarves seen in the films.

As a descendent of Khazad-dûm, Bifur and his cousins were not of a royal line or from Erebor, but formidable fighters nonetheless, with Bifur preferring his spear.

Dori

Dori (Mark Hadlow) was the eldest brother of Nori and Ori, and was said to have only joined the company to look after Ori. Dori was noted as being a bit of a fussy dwarf, seen by his pristinely braided beard and level of sophistication and politeness that the other dwarves severely lacked.

While being a bit wary and pessimistic, and quick to critique or object, Dori was driven primarily by his protective and often kind nature.

Ori

Ori (Adam Brown) was the youngest dwarf of the company and therefore the most naive and inexperienced. While the others drew axes and swords, Ori was armed with his simple slingshot but was still not afraid of the fight.

Ori would later follow Balin to try and reclaim the Mines of Moria but would, unfortunately, be featured as the dwarf skeleton seen TheFellowship of the Ring, keeper of the book in which Gandalf reads of the fate of the dwarves to Durin's Bane and the orcs.

Bombur

Easily the largest dwarf of the company Bombur (Stephen Hunter) spends a good amount of screen time devouring his meals. Despite his massive size, Bombur was ironically limber and quick, seen on one occasion out sprinting his companions while fleeing Beorn (Mikael Persbrandt) and another when wheeling and cutting through orcs in a barrel during a river chase scene.

Despite some notable action moments, Bombur does not have a single line in the entire theatrical release of the trilogy.

Glóin

Glóin (Peter Hambleton) was a frugal dwarf, acting as a type of banker for the company of Thorin Oakenshield. While Glóin was often hesitant to depart with his coin, the stubborn dwarf would often change his mind when it benefited his loyal kin.

Glóin is also the father of Gimli and would pass down his axe and helmet to him once his son was of age. Glóin even made an appearance in Fellowship alongside his son at the Council of Elrond to discuss the fate of the One Ring.

Nori

Played by fan-favorite stunt actor Jed Brophy, seen as several orcs, men and elves in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Rings of Power, Nori was a mischievous Dwarf with sticky fingers. Often leaving events with pockets stuffed with goods he stole, Nori used his keen eyes and observation to read the environment for things he could take.

However, his eyes and observation skills could also help the company showcased when Nori leads at the front of line through the treacherous forest of Mirkwood.

Óin

In Jackson's adaptation of The Hobbit, Óin (John Callen) became the oldest dwarf of the company instead of Thorin. Óin was hard at hearing and forced to use an ear trumpet to hear, but made up for it as the company's go-to healer and medicine man, as well as having the skill to read portents, or prophecies.

Óin was able to read the signs signifying that the time had come for the dwarves to retake Erebor, effectively setting out on their great quest from Bag End.

Kíli

Kíli (Aiden Turner) was a spirited young dwarf, bright-eyed and ambitious, but he was also known to be reckless and even foolish. However, Kíli was a fierce and agile warrior, skilled as an archer as well as a swordsman, and fought gallantly alongside his brother Fíli and his uncle Thorin.

The adventurous Kíli was also not afraid to test the waters, and challenge the stigma of his people, as he developed an intimate relationship with the elf Tauriel (Evangeline Lily), despite the two races' longtime distrust in one another.

Fíli

Fitted to the brim with throwing axes and blades, Fíli (Dean O'Gorman) was one of the company's best warriors despite his young age. As the older brother of Kíli and the first nephew of Thorin, Fíli was the first in line to the throne after Thorin as they set out to reclaim their lost kingdom.

Fíli was extremely loyal to his kin, but none more to his brother, often taking the charge and putting himself in danger before letting anyone else, especially his brother, go ahead of him.

Dwalin

Dwalin (Graham McTavish) was a pure dwarvish warrior, through and through. Toting his dual axes and knuckle-dusters, Dwalin unleashed his full might upon his foes with brute strength and no mercy.

Quick-tempered and suffering no fools, Dwalin was a no-nonsense dwarf focused on only the task at hand. Dwalin was often eager to fight, even impatient at times, but despite his borderline bloodlust, he was incredibly loyal to Thorin and his fellow dwarves, ready at any moment to stand between them and their enemies.

Bofur

While being just as skilled in combat as his comrades, Bofur was the comedic relief of the trilogy, played brilliantly by the charismatic and witty James Nesbitt. Not within a line of dwarvish royalty, Bofur presented a more humble, simple side of the dwarves and possibly showed the most compassion and understanding to his hobbit companion, Bilbo.

With a way to turn a phrase in order to poke fun or buy time when they were in a pickle, Bofur injected the trilogy with many humorous but compelling moments that make his character so memorable.

Balin

Balin (Ken Stott) was possibly the wisest and most experienced in the company, standing stout and strong as a type of father figure and support system to Thorin. Balin was also an excellent storyteller, recalling the past in form of exposition that aided Bilbo, and the audience, in understanding the stakes of the quest at hand.

Balin was also the most respectable of his companions, showing a high level of decorum, and would often take point in introductions and negotiations in order for them to go smoothly.

Thorin

The mightiest of the company was its king and leader, Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage), however, he held a tremendous weight of responsibility and failure. While the novel depicted him with a long beard, the film version cut it down, or burnt it away in the fires caused by Smaug, evoking the sentiment that Thorin could grow it back only after he returned his people to glory.

Thorin knew he must earn his place as king, but he could also be shortsighted and blinded by his quest for revenge, even falling into greed and madness for a brief time. Despite some of Thorin's faults, he would fight honorably to his last breath to finish his quest and reclaim the mighty dwarf home of Erebor.

