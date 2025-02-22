Following the success of Sir Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, plans were made to adapt the first of J. R. R. Tolkien's Middle-earth stories, The Hobbit. However, production was delayed for numerous reasons, including lawsuits, new legislation to keep the production in New Zealand, and the departure of intended director Guillermo Del Toro. These changes forced Jackson to once again take the helm of director but with less prep time than in The Lord of the Rings and a desire to experiment with new technology.

The resulting Hobbit trilogy is comparable to the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films: some parts might be good, but the overall product is a mess that fails to live up to half the magic of the original films. Over ten years since the films were released, their flaws have only worsened as technology marches on. This list will discuss the major flaws in The Hobbit trilogy that are way too noticeable to be ignored, from an inconsistent tone to underdeveloped characters.