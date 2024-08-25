From 2001 to 2003, audiences and critics alike were blown away by the quality of Sir Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy. Adapted from the books by J. R. R. Tolkien, they were heralded for their impressive special effects, brilliant characters brought to life by a powerhouse cast, and their grand sense of scale. Naturally, this sparked a new wave of fantasy movies, and New Lines Cinema were eager to recapture the magic and make more money. So they turned their attention to Tolkien's next most famous story, The Hobbit, which predates The Lord of the Rings. Unfortunately, the films were plagued with terrible behind-the-scenes drama, including the creation of The Hobbit Laws of New Zealand, and the loss of their original director, Guillermo del Toro. This forced Jackson to return to the director's chair to keep the films from leaving New Zealand, but the damage had already been done.

To put it bluntly, Jackson's Hobbit trilogy is a mess, which has only become more apparent with time. The tricky production schedule forced him and his crew to rely heavily on CGI. The need to make a short book into three long stories resulted in a bloated runtime full of unneeded characters, lots of Lord of the Rings callbacks, and a clashing tone that tries too hard to make a story just as epic and grand as Lord of the Rings. Still, there are a few shining moments in every film, especially when they remain true to the book.

3 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014)

Starring Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom

Image via Warner Bros.

The climactic end to the trilogy ends with the great dragon, Smaug (Benedict Cumberbatch), dying at the hands of Bard the Bowman (Luke Evans), though not before he destroys the human settlement of Laketown. There is little time to celebrate, however, as with the dragon dead, the men of the lake and elves of Mirkwood join forces to claim a share of the treasure. King Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage) begins to fall to dragon sicknesses, so rather than share it, he messages his cousin, Dain Ironfoot (Sir Billy Connolly), to come with an army. Meanwhile, Azog the Defiler (Manu Bennett) leads a massive host of orcs to kill them and claim the mountain for Sauron (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Everything about The Battle of the Five Armies screams that it was a last-minute addition to what was supposed to be two films. The titular battle takes up roughly half of the film's runtime, and since everything is CGI, it feels less like an epic struggle to decide the fate of good and evil, and more like a video game cutscene. Unlike the battles from Lord of the Rings, Jackson and his team fail to include natural moments where the ebb and flow of battle change to favor the heroes or the villains. It constantly feels like the heroes are being overwhelmed, and then the battle is forgotten so Thorin and Azog can have a final showdown far away from the rest of the characters. Combined with similarly odd choices like Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Azog's son, Bolg (Lawrence Makoare and John Tui) having their own final battle, or the constant cutaways to unfunny comic relief, Alfrid Lickspittle (Ryan Gage), the battle becomes hard to follow and feels like a tensionless affair that is forgotten about once it's concluded. It's worse if you only watch the theatrical version, which leaves out the resolution for the Arkenstone, the McGuffin that began the quest.

That said, there are a handful of enjoyable moments to be found. While it's offsetting to see his voice coming from a fully CGI character, Connolly's addition to the cast is phenomenal, and he steals every scene he's in. While Thorin and Azog's fight takes away from the battle, it's a very well-composed battle that sees three films worth of hatred finally conclude satisfyingly. There are also many strong emotional payoffs, especially concerning Thorin and Bilbo (Maritn Freeman). Thorin's death in particular has some of the best acting from both Armitage and Freeman, capturing the depths of their friendship and selling the heartbreak Bilbo feels at having to say goodbye too soon. It's just a shame that such a poignant moment is buried behind walls of CGI blobs clashing, Alfrid wearing a dress with a bra full of gold, and Legolas jumping up falling debris like he's from Super Mario Bros.

2 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug' (2013)

Starring Martin Freeman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Andy Serkis

Image via Warner Bros

Having escaped Azog and the goblins of the Misty Mountains, Thorin and company enter the next leg of their journey, which requires them to cross Mirkwood Forest to reach the Lonely Mountain. Unfortunately, their wizard ally, Gandalf the Grey (Sir Ian McKellen), leaves them outside Mirkwood to investigate dark symbols that point towards the abandoned fortress of Dol Guldur. Fortunately, they still have Bilbo and the magic ring he acquired from the cave-dwelling Gollum (Andy Serkis), which comes in handy to rescue the dwarves from the dungeons of King Thranduil (Lee Pace) of the Wood Elves. Unfortunately, luck and magic rings might not be enough to overcome the dangers of the mountain, not all of which are as obvious as the dragon.

The Desolation of Smaug is a textbook example of a middle film: it establishes characters and story beats that will be crucial to the final movie and ends with the heroes at their lowest point. Unfortunately, most of the new storylines are egregious and exist just to fill time. The worst offender is the love triangle between Thorin's nephew, Kíli (Aidan Turner), the elf Tauriel (Evangeline Lilly), and Legolas. It's a joyless, hollow subplot that feels unearned due to the lack of chemistry between all three characters and Tuairel and Kíli's underdeveloped personalities. The runner-up has to be the expanded Laketown plot, which sees Bard take on a Robin Hood role to fight against the cartoonishly evil Alfrid and the Master of Laketown (Stephen Fry). It's a tedious section of film that beats the audience over the head with its "Greed is bad" message and ultimately doesn't go anywhere, since the Master is killed early in the next film, and Alfrid becomes comic relief. This film also has perhaps the worst action sequence in the trilogy, where the dwarves perform cartoonish feats of acrobatics in barrels while orcs and elves fight for the chance to kill or capture them.

Where Desolation of Smaug succeeds is in a few very solid character-driven scenes either partially or entirely devoid of action. Before the scene is ruined by a lengthy chase, Bilbo and Smaug's conversation is phenomenal. The dialogue is almost entirely lifted from the book, Cumberbatch's delivery as Smaug perfectly captures his intelligence and ferocity, and Freeman's non-verbal acting results in some fantastic facial expressions as he tries to prevent himself from giving into fear. Thranduil also cements himself as one of the best characters in the trilogy, and one of the best elf characters in Middle Earth. Pace's performance captures the otherworldly grace and timeless nature of Tolkien's elves, and his concern for his borders clashing with his love for his son and the white gems owed to his people leads to some juicy character drama. These moments help balance the terrible action sequences and boring middle and give the trilogy some of its best moments of character interaction.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug is a 2013 epic high fantasy adventure film directed by Peter Jackson from a screenplay by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Jackson, and Guillermo del Toro, based on the 1937 novel The Hobbit by J. R. R. Tolkien. Release Date December 13, 2013 Director Peter Jackson Runtime 170 minutes Writers Guillermo del Toro Fran Walsh , Philippa Boyens , Peter Jackson

1 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (2012)

Starring Martin Freeman, Ian McKellen and Andy Serkis

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

In a hole in the ground lived Bilbo Baggins, a respectable Hobbit who had no desire to go on any adventures. Unfortunately for him, he is thrust into one when Gandalf sets a company of dwarves upon his home to recruit him as a burglar to steal the Arkenstone from the treasure hoard of the dragon Smaug. The first leg proves to be tricky, especially because orcs loyal to Azog the Defiler are hunting them, hoping to kill Thorin and wipe out the line off Durin. Meanwhile, the wizard Radagast the Brown (Sylvester McCoy) discovers evidence of corruption spreading in Mirkwood, which Gandalf fears might be linked to a greater evil.

Many of the problems found in the later films are still present in An Unexpected Journey, and in some cases, like the references to Lord of the Rings, they're at their worst. However, of all the movies, this is the one that best represents the tone and spirit of the book. The whimsical moments in the beginning, like the dwarves singing at Bilbo's house, help to reinforce the simple world that Bilbo is leaving behind for one of adventure, and all the ups and downs that come with it. It also gives the most screentime to the other members of the company besides Thorin. While most of them don't have a lot to do, it's nice to see them at least have some kind of characterization, rather than being voiceless extras.

Yet the main reason this film is the best is because it is the only one that remembers that Bilbo is the main character. While the later films have him forced into the background so Thorin, Legolas, Gandalf, and Bard can all steal the spotlight, this movie focuses entirely on Bilbo's growth from a content Hobbit with no taste for adventure to a brave soul willing to put his life at risk to rescue his friends. The two best scenes in the film are Bilbo-focused ones. The first is the iconic riddle game against Gollum, which manages to build tension despite the audience knowing the outcome of both characters, and allows Serkis to bring Gollum to life like never before. The other is at the very end, where Thorin and Bilbo reconcile, highlighting a pivotal point in both men's developments, and making the end of their journey all the more tragic in hindsight.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey A reluctant Hobbit, Bilbo Baggins, sets out to the Lonely Mountain with a spirited group of dwarves to reclaim their mountain home, and the gold within it from the dragon Smaug. Release Date December 14, 2012 Director Peter Jackson Runtime 169 minutes Writers Guillermo del Toro Fran Walsh , Philippa Boyens , Peter Jackson

NEXT: The 10 Best Movie Trilogies of the 21st Century So Far, Ranked