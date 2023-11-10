The Big Picture Celebrate Alexander Payne's new film with a special giveaway! Enter for a chance to win a Barton bundle filled with themed goodies.

"The Holdovers" is a heartwarming holiday story about compassion and coming to terms with the past.

The Barton Bundle includes a vintage sweatshirt, iron-on patch, recipe card, notebook, and custom pencils.

To celebrate Academy Award-winner Alexander Payne’s first feature film in six years, The Holdovers, hitting theaters nationwide on November 10, Collider is excited to announce we’re hosting a special giveaway courtesy of Focus Features. For this giveaway, three lucky winners will receive a Barton bundle to keep you warm this season, so read on for more details!

In what’s being called “one of his finest stories to date,” Payne reunites with Sideways’ Paul Giamatti in a holiday story about compassion for others and for yourself and coming to terms with your past. In the film, Giamatti plays Paul Hunham, a grouchy Ancient Civilizations professor at Barton, an elite prep school in the ‘70s. To his dismay, as well as the students’, he’s assigned to stay behind with the kids who won’t be leaving for the holiday break this year. One of those students, Angus Tilly, played by Dominic Sessa in his debut role, is a smart 15-year-old who can’t manage to stay out of trouble, and while they clash heads often, he and Paul begin to find some common ground. Their found-family trio is made complete by Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Mary Lamb, the head cook who’s grieving the recent loss of her son in the Vietnam War. Together, they tell a heartwarming story of overcoming all obstacles and seeing beyond what the world may see at first glance.

What’s in the Barton Bundle?

To officially commemorate the movie’s theatrical release, we’d like to offer Collider readers the opportunity to enter for a chance to win a Barton swag bundle of themed goodies. Lest you incur the mirth of Professor Hunham, we suggest getting your hands on one of these packages ASAP. Each winner will receive a vintage Barton sweatshirt to sport the prep school crest, a Barton mascot iron-on patch, a recipe card for Mary’s Cherries Jubilee, a leatherbound Barton notebook complete with Mr. Hunham’s dictionary, and three custom pencils so that you’ll have zero excuses when a pop quiz rolls around.

Image via Focus Features

How to Enter to for Your Chance to Win

For your chance to win, all you have to do is hit this link and provide us with your email. Be sure to get your emails in fast, this giveaway won’t last long, and only three lucky winners will get their hands on this exclusive deal.

Be sure to check out Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers in theaters on November 10.