The Big Picture Alexander Payne's return to directing reunites him with Paul Giamatti and introduces newcomer Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers.

The Holdovers is set in a New England prep school during the '70s holiday break. Giamatti plays a grouchy teacher, Randolph portrays a grieving mother, and Sessa makes his onscreen debut.

In this interview, Sessa discusses his experience as a newcomer on set, learning from Giamatti and Randolph, dealing with the challenges of filming, and his future in Hollywood.

Alexander Payne's return to the director's chair for The Holdovers reunites the filmmaker with leading man Paul Giamatti in a role that's already receiving widespread acclaim. This holiday period drama was written with Giamatti in mind, and features a stunning performance from co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph, as well, but there was one-third of the central trio that required auditions to find.

Set in the '70s at a private New England prep school, The Holdovers takes place during the holiday break when most Barton Academy students leave campus to spend time with their families. Those left behind are Giamatti's grouchy Ancient Civilization teacher, Paul Hunham, tasked with staying behind to chaperone the holdover students; Randolph's Mary Lamb, who chooses to remain at the school after the death of her son in Vietnam; and 15-year-old Angus Tully, played by Dominic Sessa in his onscreen debut.

In an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Sessa gives us a peak into what it's like as a newcomer on the set of a movie production. He talks about working alongside Giamatti and Randolph and what he learned from the two actors, finding the right headspace for heavy scenes, what point during filming he finally felt comfortable in front of a camera, and which scene was most challenging. Sessa discusses how Giamatti inspired confidence in him, what insight he was able to bring to set from his own private school life, and if he sees a career in Hollywood. Check out all of this and more in the video above or the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: You'd obviously never made a film before, never worked on anything like this, so what actually surprised you about making a big Hollywood movie?

DOMINIC SESSA: Literally everything was a surprise to me. I didn't know anything about it. Like, the fact that you film things out of order, that you have marks that you have to hit on the ground, eyelines with the camera – all of that stuff was just crazy new to me. I didn't know what I was doing, and I guess all I really had to fall back on was just the acting experience I had in high school and trying to translate that into this film experience.

I want to ask specifically about the filming out of order. You're filming something, maybe, in the third act on day one, beginning the first act on day two, and emotionally trying to figure out where you are in the story. Can you sort of talk about that?

SESSA: Totally. I mean, every night before you go to bed, that's kind of the process that I found myself going through was just keeping tabs on where we are in the story and making sure I can be in the right headspace for where I need to be the next day. Maybe for Paul and Da’Vine, it was just quicker for them and easier to snap into that, but I really found that I had to take the time to make sure I knew where we were every day.

What He Learned from Paul Giamatti & Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Paul is one of my favorite actors. He's just phenomenal. So, I'm imagining that first day of filming and the first week you are studying that guy, just figuring out, “What is he doing? How can I mimic this?” Did you do that, and what did you actually take away from watching him and the rest of the cast that you brought to yourself and helped your performance?

SESSA: With Paul, obviously knowing his work — I've seen him in everything he's done in the past — but finally being on set with him, just watching how him and also Da’Vine, the way they take notes and the way they're able to respond to what Alexander is asking for, and just the little tricks that they use with the camera and their awareness, those are the things that I was taking notes on. Obviously, when you're in the scene and focusing you have to be in it, but it was film school for me, acting school, really. Just watching them in their scenes, I could stay back and experience that, and it was so special.

What day of the shoot did you maybe get more used to a camera being right in front of you, or was it always like, “Wait, there's a huge camera right here?”

SESSA: I don't know if I ever got used to it, but I guess I felt most comfortable — there was 50 days total — maybe by day 48, 49, or something [laughs], I was feeling a little bit better about it. But no, I was always aware of it. Alexander thinks I had such an easy time, but no, there were definitely some nerves for sure.

Speaking of nerves, it's the night before the first day of filming. Did you sleep five minutes or three minutes?

SESSA: [Laughs] Maybe four-and-a-half, somewhere in there. No, I actually got good sleep that night. I felt a weird sense of tranquility going into this whole process. I had met everybody, I met the writer, I met Alexander. I knew what was kind of ahead of me at this point, and it was really just about finally trusting myself. And I think in those final weeks when I finally got cast in the movie, I found a place where I trusted myself and was able to go in with confidence.

Which Scene Was Most Challenging

When you saw the shooting schedule, did you circle a day on the shoot and say, “This is gonna be a really hard day,” or, “Oh my god, I can't wait to film this?”

SESSA: Yes. The scene where I see my dad in the hospital, I think, is one of the scenes that was hard to prepare for. I got a chance to meet the actor who plays my father over Zoom, but you have this idea of who this person is, you're building this backstory, “Who is my dad? What is that relationship like?” And then a lot of that kind of gets thrown out the window when you meet the person on the day, and you're actually seeing them for the first time, and you have to troubleshoot what you've created in your mind and what they're now bringing to you. So, that was a challenging one, but definitely a rewarding scene for sure.

I've spoken to a lot of actors, and they talk about how there's no right way to deliver an emotional scene because everyone is so unique. When you're playing an emotional scene, are you thinking about exactly how you want to play it the night before or did you find it in the moment of the scene?

SESSA: I think when it comes to those emotions that you're trying to elicit naturally, you really have to rely on what's coming in that moment. Anything you try to think about or prepare for, an audience isn't going to buy that. So, whether or not you cry is not really important, just as long as it's real, as long as it’s true. That's just an example of what people like to use, but that's kind of how I feel about it is, just going in willing to receive from your other actors or performers.

How Paul Giamatti Inspired Confidence

I know that you've probably talked about it a lot, but getting cast in this must have been an adventure. At what point in the casting process did you actually think, “Wait a minute, I might be getting this?”

SESSA: The first time I met Paul over Zoom, I thought that this might work out. I didn't know. I had a hard time early on seeing myself in the role. It was originally scripted for a younger student, so I had a hard time. A lot of the process I was trying to play younger, and that just wasn't working. I just didn't really fully see it until I was able to read with Paul and receive from him, and get his perception of the script and all of that where I was like, “Yeah, this makes sense. Now I can see myself doing this.” And I think from that point, yeah, I really just was able to hit the ground running.

So I believe you were at boarding school where you were discovered. Obviously, you have your own personal experiences at a boarding school. Were you able to add any of that, or did you suggest to Alexander, “Hey, we're missing this. Can we maybe play with this?”

SESSA: Well, nothing major, no, but there were little things. For example, in the script, it originally had called the teachers “professors,” and Paul and I, both of us having been to boarding schools, were like, “They're not called professors. They need to be called teachers, or instructors even.” So, it was little things like that that Paul and I definitely had an awareness of, and could relate to certain things that Alexander couldn't.

I believe you are studying at Carnegie Mellon?

SESSA: Yeah, I'm taking a leave of absence this year, but I was able to do my freshman year last year and a little bit of the fall term this year.

Dominic Sessa's Experience So Far

This has to be weird for you to go out and talk about this. Are you enjoying the talking about the movie or is it sort of a little weird to sit in a room all day?

SESSA: It is weird. Especially because it happened a year and a half, almost two years ago now, so you're remembering all these things and going back in time a little bit. But yeah, it's just exciting generally. I'm just grateful for it, and I just have to keep reminding myself of that. Whenever I feel overwhelmed or like I'm losing my mind a little bit, I just have to be grateful for what's going on.

Totally. I will also say that the next few weeks for you are probably the most important just because this is when Hollywood sees the movie and when casting agents will see it. It's like being in front of every casting agent without actually taking a meeting.

SESSA: Totally. Yeah. I'd love to keep doing movies. I'd love to keep acting, and if I get well-received and I get more opportunities, that's incredible. I love doing this stuff, really.

