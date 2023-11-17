Editor's Note: The following contains The Holdovers spoilers.

The Big Picture Dominic Sessa delivers an impressive performance in his acting debut in The Holdovers, showcasing his unique physique, emotional depth, and physicality.

Sessa excels in handling complicated emotions and vulnerable moments with nuanced facial expressions and line deliveries, drawing viewers close to his character.

Sessa's chemistry with experienced actors like Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph showcases his ability to hold his own and solidifies his impressive acting skills.

Two of the three leads of The Holdovers, the newest film from director Alexander Payne, have experienced years of turmoil. Barton Academy teacher Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti) is a cantankerous 60-year-old who is content to spend his days withdrawn from other people while Mary Lamb (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) works as the head of the cafeteria at that same academic institution. She’s grappling with the recent death of her son in Vietnam, a devastating development sending her into an emotional spiral. As a contrast to these two experienced souls is teenager Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), whose been left behind at Barton Academy for the holidays.

Trapped at this location with two emotionally damaged adults is not Tully’s idea of a perfect Christmas. However, it’s the holiday season experience he’s forced to endure throughout The Holdovers. All the emotional ups and downs of this unorthodox occurrence allow the trio of lead actors to truly excel, with Randolph especially shining in her supporting role as Lamb. However, it’s worth taking a moment to heap particular praise on Dominic Sessa, who makes his acting debut with The Holdovers. Even with no other acting credits to his name, Sessa is incredibly impressive in this feature and displays the confidence of someone on-screen for years. No wonder his Holdovers turn emerges as one of the standout performances of 2023.

The Holdovers A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Alexander Payne Cast Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Carrie Preston Rating R Runtime 133 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers David Hemingson Production Company Miramax, CAA Media Finance

Dominic Sessa Is Great in ‘The Holdovers’ from the Get-Go

One thing that’s immediately interesting about Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers is how he avoids the physical typecasting Hollywood movies often use for teenage characters. Even in indie films or award-season darlings, younger actors are typically pigeonholed into certain types of teenage characters (the nerd, the jock, the cheerleader, etc.) However, much like Hailee Steinfeld in The Edge of Seventeen, Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers doesn’t conjure up memories of recognizable personality types in mainstream movies. He doesn’t fit into any easy immediate categorization with his lanky body type, impressive physicality (this kid can do one heck of a backflip!), and intellectual streak. Right from when you first see him, Sessa registers as something unique rather than derivative of countless other teenage characters in cinema.

From there, Sessa quickly establishes his gift for handling complicated emotional issues when Tully is suddenly abandoned by his mom (who wants to go on a honeymoon with her new husband) during the holiday season, a development viewers watch this teenager learn during a tense phone call with his parent. The terse deliveries of Tully’s lines (which include him reminding his mom how she had months before now to go on a honeymoon) nicely suggest such vivid rage stunted somewhat by the sheer surprise of this development. With just the way he spits out these pleading words to his mom, Sessa gets one’s heart to ache over this teenager’s mixture of shock and frustration. It’s a subdued way of communicating complicated emotions that establishes a precedent for how well Sessa handles weighty material throughout The Holdovers.

Throughout this movie, Sessa’s Tully handles key moments of dialogue-based vulnerability in extended single-takes that often pull the camera in closer and closer to this youngster’s face. This visual element allows viewers to get the kind of closeness to Tully that the character wishes he could have with people like his mom. It also ensures one can appreciate all the finer nuances of Sessa’s facial expressions and line deliveries in his rawest scenes. Even with the camera inches from his face, Sessa still communicates a deep sense of aching believability in his performance informed by realistic subtlety. It’s an impressive accomplishment made all the more notable by how entertaining Sessa is when he’s got to play his character in a more oversized fashion.

These talents are best exemplified by a scene where Tully taunts the older Hunham by running all around the campus in a spirited fashion, complete with a backflip. Though the older teacher keeps on after the youngster, it’s apparent he’s no match for the speed and agility of this teenager. While Sessa’s work as Tully is often defined by keeping things bottled up, he proves incredibly entertaining just by depicting Tully sprinting across familiar Barton Academy landmarks. It's a terrific, pronounced demonstration of this kid’s rebellious streak made all the more interesting by how skilled Sessa is at physical acting. Plus, in hindsight, this sequence bursting with Tully’s confidence is extra amusing considering it’s followed up by Sessa capturing the same character in extreme pain after he dislocates his hand in his energetic shenanigans. This actor can effortlessly transition from being spunky to hollering in pain in the back of a car without missing a beat. Now that’s acting.

Dominic Sessa Also Works Well Against His Co-Stars

Close

Something that’s always impressive to see is when a newcomer actor holds their own against an experienced movie star or staple of the silver screen. Think of how Margot Robbie is so magnetic even when she’s acting off Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, KiKi Layne grabbing your attention even when she’s sharing the screen with Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk, or Marilyn Monroe stealing the show surrounded by big-screen legends in All About Eve. Only history will be able to tell if Sessa has a career rivaling the likes of Robbie or Monroe, but for now, he echoes those kinds of performances by being so riveting even when acting against veteran performers like Giamatti and Randolph.

Sessa is a newcomer to movie acting, yet he has such ease in his rapport opposite Giamatti especially. The leading man of movies ranging from Sideways to Private Life is always a riveting presence in motion pictures, yet Sessa is still able to register as something special even when he’s acting against such a veteran of memorable performances. Sessa is enhanced by working against Giamatti rather than being overwhelmed by him. Small scenes of their character respective characters walking out on a snowy sidewalk while talking about intimate matters or talking about the past in a convenience store are so entertaining because of their amiable chemistry together.

Bouncing off others tends to bring out the very best in Sessa's on-screen work in The Holdovers. Just look at a quiet moment where he comforts fellow holdover student Ye-Joon Park (Jim Kaplan) as this youngster struggles to get a good night's sleep amidst his overwhelming loneliness. In this moment, Sessa has Angus Tully exude a warmer personality you could see a kid latching onto a life raft in the middle of an emotional tsunami. Best of all, he makes this behavior feel like an organic extension of Tully’s personality rather than an oddly outward sentimental aberration in this teenager’s demeanor. Sessa is already impressive on his own merits in The Holdovers, but his interactions with other actors here really solidify his impressive chops.

Best of all, Sessa expertly conveys the underlying tragedy of Angus Tully as a character with just the way this performer composes himself or in his fraught relationship with Hunham. Here is a teenager who should just be allowed to be a teenager, yet the behavior of his mom and the larger woes surrounding his dad have forced him to confront emotional problems far beyond his years. He should be allowed to be irresponsible and goofy at his age, not grappling with the anguish of feeling abandoned. There’s a heartbreaking quality to these woes that Sessa communicates so nicely without lapsing into overt flourishes that feel cloying. That would be a remarkable feat for any actor…but considering this is Dominic Sessa’s first credited film performance? In that context, Dominic Sessa’s performance in The Holdovers is something especially outstanding.

The Holdovers is out in theaters now in the U.S.