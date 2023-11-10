Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Holdovers'

This holiday season has seen the debut of many unusual, offbeat films that find themselves in the award season conversation. Compared to the other films considered to be in the running for Best Picture, Alexander Payne’s dramedy The Holdovers almost feels “traditional;” it certainly lacks the historical epicness of Oppenheimer or Killers of the Flower Moon, and isn’t as bold and inventive as Poor Things or Barbie. However, dismissing The Holdovers as nothing more than “Oscar bait” is a disservice to one of the best films of the year. Charming, funny, and surprisingly emotional at times, The Holdovers is the type of “old-fashioned” crowd-pleaser that hits all the right notes. While the film is certain to connect with comedy fans of multiple generations, it’s surprisingly reflective within its emotional final moments. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of The Holdovers, explained.

What Is ‘The Holdovers’ About?

The Holdovers takes place in the early 1970s during the dawn of the Vietnam War. The students at the New England prep school Barton Academy are all looking forward to their upcoming holiday break, which promises them time away from their rigorous studies. Many of the young men on campus are particularly enthused about getting away from their strict instructor, Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti). Hunham apparently has no compassion for his students, and doesn’t seem to care that they will all be with their families soon. He intends to assign them a significant portion of new reading material after a majority of his class bombs an exam right before they are scheduled to leave for break.

However, the shadow of tragedy looms over campus, as the Vietnam War is ever present in every student’s mind. Barton Academy’s hard-working chef, Mary Lamb (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), recently lost her son in the war, making the holiday season even more challenging. The thought of leaving school for a military academy is a major fear for the teenager Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa). Angus has been told by his parents that if he flunks out of class, he will immediately be sent to a military school that can deal with his “attitude.”

Unfortunately, Angus is among the group of students that must “hold over” during Christmas break; Angus and his companions don’t have parents who are willing to come and pick them up for the holidays, so they must stay on campus under the care of Hunham. Hunham isn’t keen to make the experience any easier for them, and insists that they all continue to follow strict guidelines that adhere to a traditional day of studies. This means that for Angus and his friends, Christmas break will be all about reading and preparing for the next rigorous semester. They share in their collective misery as Hunham’s assignments loom over them.

Angus’ class rival, Teddy Kountze (Brandy Hepner), is able to get out of “holding over” once he contacts his parents, asking them to take him and the other students on a skiing trip to a luxury resort. While most of the other students’ parents agree to let them take the trip, Barton Academy can’t get in contact with Angus’ parents. This humiliates and infuriates the young boy. He doesn’t just have to watch his friends enjoy a nice, relaxing vacation hitting the slopes; he has the unenviable task of spending an entire winter break with Hunham. Angus is quick to lash out at Hunham, who he believes takes personal pleasure in “torturing” his students.

Why ‘The Holdovers’ Ending Is Perfect

Hunham and Angus begin to open up to each other after spending a few weeks together in close quarters. Both are alone on Christmas, and reflect on what they may have done if they had someone close to them that they could connect with. Hunham often lashes out at Angus for his irresponsible behavior, but begins to reign in his rage after learning about the boy’s parentage. Angus claims that his father is dead; his mother, Judy Clotfelter (Gillian Vigman) is married to his rich stepfather, Stanley (Tate Donovan). Apparently, Judy would rather spend time taking a vacation with her new husband than inviting Angus home for Christmas break.

Hunham realizes that he’s misjudged Angus, and realizes that the boy’s misbehavior might stem from the lack of attention he received from his parents. Although Hunham does his best to give Angus a fun holiday at Barton Academy by bringing in a Christmas tree and celebrating fine meals, Angus is insistent that they take a trip to Boston. Angus has dreamed about going to Boston with his parents, and was denied the chance to go when he was left at Barton Academy all alone. Hunham and Mary reluctantly agree to take him on a sightseeing day trip.

While Hunham and Angus seem to enjoy their day in Boston, Angus slips out of his professor’s view while they are attending a screening of the Dustin Hoffman western Little Big Man. After Hunham catches up with Angus, he realizes that the boy is trying to get into contact with his father; even though Angus initially told Hunham that his father was dead, it’s revealed that he is in a psychiatric facility. Hunham agrees to take Angus to see his father. Unfortunately, this visit is reported back to Judy, who has strictly forbidden Angus from seeing his father. Since he directly disobeyed her command, Angus will be sent to military school.

After Angus’ mother and stepfather confront the school about his activities over break, Hunham decides to take responsibility for their trip. He claims that going to Boston was his idea, claiming that Angus was simply along for the ride. While this saves Angus a trip to military school, it means that Hunham is immediately fired. Surprisingly, Hunham isn’t particularly upset about his termination; he went into education to change students’ lives, and he knows that he’s changed Angus’. As he drives away, Hunham sets off on a new journey where he will no longer be bound to the rules of Barton Academy.