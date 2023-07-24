Nearly two decades since the triumphant success of the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning film Sideways, Alexander Payne and Paul Giamatti are reuniting for a new film titled The Handovers. This upcoming film marks a significant moment as it has been six years since Payne's last directorial venture, Downsizing. During this hiatus, movie enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the return of the renowned filmmaker, known for creating captivating and beloved cinematic experiences.

With a track record of delivering fan-favorite films in the past, the prospect of The Holdovers promises to be an exciting cinematic event. Payne's distinctive storytelling style, combined with the extraordinary talent of Giamatti, who has consistently mesmerized audiences with his powerful and nuanced performances, sets the stage for a captivating and memorable movie-going experience.

As details about the plot and other cast members emerge, the anticipation for The Holdovers continues to grow, and here is everything we know about the upcoming indie comedy-drama.

When and Where Is The Holdovers Releasing?

The film's journey to the big screen was met with excitement and anticipation. In a special screening held on September 11, 2022, for potential buyers, the movie left a lasting impression, leading to a lucrative distribution deal. Focus Features secured the distribution rights for an impressive $30 million the very next day, signaling the studio's belief in the film's potential.

As the buzz surrounding the movie continued to grow, it was, that it would first receive a limited theatrical release on November 10, 2023, followed by an expansion to a wide release on November 22. However, eager to share the cinematic masterpiece with audiences sooner, the release schedule was revised, and the film's limited release was moved up to October 27, 2023. This change only fueled the anticipation among moviegoers, heightening the excitement for the film's arrival on the silver screen.

The film will have its international premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival alongside other buzzy titles like Dumb Money, Next Goal Wins, and Lee.

Is There a Trailer for The Holdovers?

Yes. On July 17th, Focus Features released the trailer for The Holdovers which exudes a nostalgic charm reminiscent of late 80s to early 90s dramedies. It captures the essence of classic movie trailers from those times with the use of a distinctive movie trailer voice, and skillful editing that perfectly syncs music, voices, and scenes, creating a captivating tempo that draws viewers in.

In the trailer, we get a glimpse into the world of Paul Hunham. As a disliked and curmudgeonly history teacher, Hunham is tasked by his supervisor with babysitting duty for those who are left behind on Christmas. However, his interactions with the students often lead to bickering, resulting in copious detentions being handed out. The trailer artfully captures the essence of the much anticipated charming and eccentric dramedy with its choice of music, witty dialogues, and stellar performances. With its authentic 70s vibe and talented cast, the trailer promises to be a delightful cinematic journey that explores the power of human connection and the healing that can emerge even in the most unexpected circumstances, making it a compelling and touching dramedy to enjoy.

Who Is in the Cast of The Holdovers?

The Holdovers boast an impressive ensemble cast, with Paul Giamatti taking the lead as the disgruntled professor, Paul Hunham. A renowned actor with an Oscar nomination for Cinderella Man, Giamatti previously collaborated with director Alexander Payne on Sideways, a role many felt deserved recognition from the Academy. Giamatti's roles in films like American Splendor, Barney's Version, 12 Years a Slave, Love & Mercy, and his captivating performance in the hit series Billions have further solidified his status as a versatile and talented actor.

Joining Giamatti is Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name), who portrays Mary, the compassionate school cook. Mary not only caters to the privileged sons at the boarding school but also carries the weight of her own tragedy, having lost her son in the Vietnam War. Joining her, Dominic Sessa adds depth to the cast as Angus, a witty and rebellious troublemaker who, despite his mischievous demeanor, conceals a kind-hearted nature. Angus faces heartbreak when his widowed mother, recently married to a wealthy man, breaks the news that he must stay at the school while she embarks on her honeymoon.

Carrie Preston (True Blood) joins the cast as Lydia Crane, the office administrator, whose charisma, kindness, and thoughtfulness stand in stark contrast to Paul Hunham's demeanor. Lydia's endearing qualities have a magnetic effect on everyone at the school, drawing them in with her infectious positivity. Working as a waitress in the evenings to make ends meet, Lydia cherishes her annual Christmas party, where she welcomes lost souls and misfits, creating a sense of belonging and joy during the festive season.

What Is The Holdovers About?

In The Holdovers, set in the 1970s, Paul Giamatti takes on the role of a detestable history teacher working at a prestigious New England prep school. His unpleasant demeanor makes him unpopular among both colleagues and students, leaving him isolated and unloved. Unexpectedly, the school authorities decide to keep him on campus during the Christmas break to look after the students who cannot go home. With no exciting plans of his own for the holidays, the history teacher's lack of social skills also hinders his personal life.

However, what initially seems like a punishment turns into a transformative experience for everyone involved. During this time, Giamatti's character develops an unlikely bond with Angus, a headstrong but intelligent student, and with Mary, the school's head cook, who is grieving the loss of her son in Vietnam. As the Christmas break progresses, these unexpected connections bring about positive changes in the history teacher, leading to heartwarming moments of growth, understanding, and compassion.

Here is the official synopsis:

‘’A curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to babysit a handful of students with nowhere to go. He soon forms an unlikely bond with a brainy but damaged troublemaker, and with the school's head cook, a woman who just lost a son in the Vietnam War.’’

Who Is Making The Holdovers?

Alexander Payne directed the film from a script written by David Hemingson (Whiskey Cavalier). Hemingson also produced the film alongside Academy-Award winner Mark Johnson (Rain Man) and Bill Block (Halloween Kills). Executive Producers on the film are Chris Stinson (Sound of Metal), and Miramax's Andrew Golov (The Gentlemen), and Thom Zadra.

The Holdovers also boasts the reunion of the creative team as Payne collaborates once again with his long-time editor, Kevin Tent, costume designer, Wendy Chuck, and Nebraska composer, Mark Orton with Eigil Bryld serving as the cinematographer. This reunion of talents promises to deliver a film that not only captures the essence of a bygone era, set in the 1970s but also brings to life the compelling narrative of life within a boarding school.

What Is the Background Behind The Holdovers?

The inception of The Holdovers took root when Payne drew inspiration from a 1930s French film. As someone who hadn't personally experienced boarding school life, Payne sought out writers familiar with the setting, leading him to discover David Hemingson's writing sample for a prep school-themed pilot. Excited about the concept, Payne approached screenwriter David Hemingson with his idea, and their creative journey began from there.