Nominated for five Oscars, The Holdovers has become a quiet success for director Alexander Payne. Set over a snowy winter of the early '70s, it follows the students of Barton Academy Boarding School who are left behind over the Christmas break, under the watchful eye of Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti). Hunham is characterized by his outsider status, with most of the students and faculty disliking the classics teacher. This alienation is highlighted in Hunham's physicality, in particular his lazy eye, which explains his low self-esteem and why he would rather spend time on his own.

Over the winter break, he grows fond of Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) and Mary Lamb (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), as the three of them spend Christmas together and his withdrawal begins to soften. It is only through the time they spend together that Tully gains the confidence to ask Hunham which eye he should look at when they are in conversation, and at the movie's resolution when the two have a shared empathy for each other's situation, Hunham answers him. The development of their relationship is portrayed in this short exchange. Tully is not uncomfortable around Hunham, so his physical divergence is less taboo. The Holdovers doesn't explain Hunham's lazy eye because it doesn't need to. Our perception of Hunham has changed, just as Tully's has, he doesn't need an explanation, and neither do we.

Who Is Paul Giamatti's Character in 'The Holdovers'

Paul Hunham is a classics teacher at Barton Academy, a New England boarding school. He is a solitary figure, preferring to spend time by himself as opposed to other people. It is seen early on in The Holdovers that most of the staff and students have a dislike towards Hunham, and it doesn't faze him at all. When in a meeting with Woodrup, the academy's headmaster, he is criticized for failing the son of one of the school's most important donors. However, he is extremely casual, refusing to budge on his morals. This highlights Hunham's individualization, he has no desire to change his decisions to appease others. As punishment for failing the donor's son, Hunham is left in charge of the holdover students, those left behind over the Christmas period.

We quickly learn that the five students left behind share the sentiment many have towards Hunham, and immediately reject him. Throughout the Christmas break, his non-acceptance is shown in physical manifestations, such as his inability to throw a football, his lazy eye, and his lack of social skills with the boys. However, he shows an understanding for catering manager Mary Lamb, who is staying over break after her son (who was a student) passed away. He accepts the boys' rejection of himself, but when one of them criticizes Lamb, he is quick to stand up to them and point out their prejudices.

What Is the Importance of Angus Tully's Relationship with Paul Hunham in 'The Holdovers'?

Eventually, the other four students leave Barton, yet since Hunham is unable to reach his parents, Angus Tully remains at the school. Tully resentment towards Hunham does not simply reflect this universal disdain held by the student population of Barton. Instead, Hunham now represents his mother's neglect. Through Tully's mother's decision to ignore any calls, Hunham is left in a surrogate parental role and is a constant reminder of Tully's situation. This strain is heightened when we later learn Tully's actual father has been placed in a home due to his mental health and potential danger to others. Early in the movie, it is clear that Hunham is not overly enamored by Tully, despite him being one of his best students, choosing to embarrass him in front of his peers by rewarding his backchat with holiday homework for the whole class. Their relationship begins stale and fragmented, almost beyond repair.

However, due to the time they spend together, both men begin to soften and see each other differently. The growth in their acceptance of each other is the emotional core of The Holdovers and takes shape in the shift in perception of Hunham. His physical and social differences don't go away, instead, they are just viewed differently. When Tully tells Hunham he smells of fish, Hunham discloses he has trimethylaminuria (a genetic condition that causes him to smell like fish at the end of the day). Tully is not repulsed, instead, he speaks in an empathetic tone and asks Hunham to disclose a complaint he has about Tully. This indicates the change in their relationship and the move towards equality. The two are no longer in conflict with each other and are instead looking out for each other's best interests. Yes, Hunham was always looking out for Tully from a pastoral perspective, but the underlying sense of resentment slips away.

Why Does Paul Giamatti Have a Lazy Eye in 'The Holdovers'?

One of the physical manifestations of Hunham's outsider status is his lazy eye. It acts as a symbol of his alienation, explaining his reclusive persona. The lazy eye is a subtle emblem of the development of Tully and Hunham's relationship. Tully eventually asks his teacher which eye he should look in when they are speaking, not to mock him but as a mark of respect. This question symbolizes Tully seeing Hunham as his equal and wanting to treat him as such. At the movie's resolution, when Hunham has lost his job to protect Tully, it is clear this feeling of equality is mutual and the teacher answers the question. In complete contrast to his usual solitude, Hunham, at that moment, had someone to care for.

The explanation behind how the lazy eye was achieved is a sworn secret, with Giamatti unable to reveal anything. However, this lack of explanation speaks volumes to Hunham's characterization. It highlights the difference between how Hunham feels about himself and how others view him. The lazy eye is something he lives with every day, and it is not a big deal to him. Yet, to those around him, it supports their perception of him as an outsider and is a much bigger aspect of his identity. Looking at the bigger picture, an emphasis on Hunham's eye would overshadow the core of The Holdovers. By the end of the runtime, the lazy eye is such a small part of the man we have grown to understand. Tully never needed an explanation to grow compassion for Hunham, so neither does the audience.

