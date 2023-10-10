The Big Picture Academy Award-winning director Alexander Payne's new film, The Holdovers, was a standout at the Toronto International Film Festival, earning runner-up for the People's Choice Award.

Starring Paul Giamatti, the film tells an original heartwarming story set in an elite New England boarding school in the 1970s during the holiday break.

LA and NYC readers have the chance to win free tickets to early screenings of The Holdovers on October 25 by entering through the provided links. Limited release on October 27, wide release on November 10.

Academy Award-winning director Alexander Payne (Sideways) made a big impression at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival with The Holdovers, his first feature since 2017, earning runner-up for the People’s Choice Award. Starring Paul Giamatti in an original, heartwarming story, this holiday dramedy has Collider pulling out our cozy sweaters early for another free screening, and we’d love for our Los Angeles and New York City readers to join us. All the information you need to enter for your chance to see this one early is down below.

Giamatti reunites with Payne as Paul Hunham, the infamously grouchy Ancient Civilizations professor of an elite New England boarding school in the 1970s. Just as the holiday break is coming up, Hunham’s boss asks him to hang back and chaperone for the holdover students, making for a miserable time for both teacher and students. As the days dwindle, so too do the holdovers until only Paul, the mischievous 15-year-old Angus (played by newcomer Dominic Sessa), and the cafeteria manager, Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), are left at the school while the snow piles high around them. Forced together, the trio soon learns that there’s more than first meets the eye, and even the unlikeliest of humans can form special bonds.

‘The Holdovers’ Screening Details

Collider is excited to be able to offer readers of LA and New York City the opportunity to enjoy another special movie night with us. We’ll be hosting two screenings of The Holdovers – one in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 25, at 7pm at AMC The Grove 14, and the other on Wednesday, October 25, at 7pm at AMC Lincoln Square. If you have the means to get to either show, check out the information below to enter for a chance to win free tickets to our early screenings.

Image via Focus Features

How to Get ‘The Holdovers’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link for the LA showing or this link for NYC to provide us with your email address. Be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. It’s extremely important that you double-check that your email address is correct and that you’ve submitted to the correct link for LA or NYC. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this one. Again, the screenings will begin at 7 pm. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to October 25, so keep an eye out!

The Holdovers will receive a limited release on October 27 and a wide theatrical release on November 10.