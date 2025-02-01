With the holiday season now behind us, the weeks set aside for watching movies centered around the most wonderful time of the year have come to an end. Films like National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story are certainly only meant for the days leading up to – and perhaps directly following – December 25, but there are other holiday titles that we’d argue could be watched year-round. One of those movies will graduate to a new streaming home next month, as Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers lands on Peacock on February 28.

Featuring an impressive trio of co-leading performances from Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, the movie isn’t just about the joy of Christmas, but is also a coming-of-age tale for each of its main characters. With plenty of critical acclaim – including a few Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA wins – The Holdovers is an absolute must-watch, but just be sure you have a box of tissues handy.

What Is ‘The Holdovers’ About?