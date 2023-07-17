Focus Features has released a trailer for its upcoming feature The Holdovers that reunites director Alexander Payne with actor Paul Giamatti after 2004’s wine-tasting road trip comedy Sideways. While the director is well known for his dark humor and satirical depictions of contemporary society, the upcoming film seems more like a slice-of-life piece and revolves around the unlikely relationship between a grumpy instructor and his student at a New England prep school.

The trailer gives us a look at Giamatti's strict teacher, Mr. Hunam, who is forced to remain at the school during the winter break to babysit several students. It’s pretty clear that he’s disliked by his students and colleagues alike and he doesn’t like them much either. Things change when he starts bonding with one of the students, Angus, coming from a troubled household. As Hunam lays it out “I find the world a bitter and complicated place and it seems to feel the same way about me. I think you and I have this in common.” As the Christmas magic prevails it turns out to be a holiday the likes of which neither had ever imagined.

What’s The Holdovers About?

As the trailer explains, the kids who have nowhere to go during the Holidays are called “the holdovers.” In a sense, Mr Hunam and his student both are unwanted by the people around them which becomes the basis for the bonding between the two. The movie follows Giamatti’s curmudgeonly instructor at the prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break. Eventually, he forms an unlikely bond with one of them a damaged 15-year-old troublemaker Angus played by newcomer Dominic Sessa and with the school’s head cook, played by Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who has just lost a son in Vietnam.

Image via Focus Features

With a heartwarming premise, grounded characters and dynamic performers, The Holdovers is one movie to watch out for. Focus Features bought the distribution rights last year at Toronto International Film Festival for a worldwide rights deal with Miramax. Payne directs from a script by David Hemingson. The producers include Mark Johnson, Bill Block, and David Hemingson while Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, Chris Stinson serve as executive producers.

The Holdovers will premiere in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on October 27 it’ll be followed by a limited release on November 3 before finally hitting theaters nationwide on November 10. You can check out the new trailer below: