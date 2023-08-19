The Big Picture The romantic couples in most rom-coms have unrealistic premises and behaviors that would not work in real-life relationships.

The characters of Kate Winslet's Iris and Jack Black's Miles from The Holiday stand out as a couple who would have a successful and genuine relationship based on kindness and compatibility.

Iris and Miles have similar interests, enjoy each other's company, and have a deep connection that allows their relationship to develop naturally and organically.

It is easy to recall countless iconic rom-com couples whom we desperately root for during the movie's runtime, and reward us with a huge sense of satisfaction when they finally unite by its end. However, many of these aesthetically pleasing couples would not still be together today were they situated in the real world. Even the most beloved rom-coms, from Pretty Woman to How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, set up relationships which seem doomed to fail. With their unrealistic premises, countless examples of betrayal, and general bad behavior — particularly Andie Anderson's (Kate Hudson) gleeful torture of Ben (Matthew McConaughey) for her bet — the movie writers seem intent on getting them to the starting blocks of their relationship, without forming the foundations for one which could confidently succeed. These whirlwind passions may be highly entertaining but certainly aren't blueprints for a healthy dynamic.the holiday

However, there is one movie couple who would stand the test of time in real life. The pair who would have made it this far consist of Kate Winslet and Jack Black's characters from The Holiday, the beloved holiday rom-com directed by Nancy Meyers which sees Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz's characters switching homes for the season to escape from their rocky love lives. During the placidly paced movie's course, we watch Iris (Winslet) and Miles (Black) gradually form a sincere and genuinely caring attachment, free from any schemes or ulterior motives that are often present in classic rom-coms. Despite the disappointing confirmation that a sequel to The Holiday would not be happening, we can still ship the couple which exhibits truly enviable relationship goals.

Why Are Kate Winslet and Jack Black So Darn Irresistible in 'The Holiday'?

Image via Sony

When we are introduced to Iris in The Holiday, it is quickly established that she is helplessly in love with a colleague who uses her abysmally by remaining engaged to another woman whilst he continues an emotionally intimate relationship with her. Thus, it feels like a breath of fresh air when she meets Miles outside of Amanda's (Diaz) luxurious Los Angeles home that she is "holidaying" in. Unlike her toxic romance back home, he is unproblematic and kind. As evidence of this, the first thing he does when they meet is help her to remove some dust from her eye. Similarly, Miles' current relationship is like a pared-down echo of Iris', with a girlfriend who is perpetually on the phone, not engaging with him or his interests. As two leads who are kind-hearted and open to love, they deserve to have partners who will dedicate time to the relationship.

Therefore, when the seeds of love are so delicately and unhurriedly sown, it is of great satisfaction to the viewer. Their kindness shines through in every scene; Iris dedicates much of her time to helping others, and Miles listens patiently to her outpouring about her crushed self-esteem, afterward suggesting to rustle up some pasta and bubbly to cheer her up. Their naturally kind dispositions are fully deserved of each other, as shown along the way when they allow one another the space to pursue their original romances before running into each other's arms. When they do finally admit their feelings, it is well-earned; clearly, they have carefully laid the foundation for a long-term, caring relationship.

Iris and Miles Are a Perfect Match in 'The Holiday'

Image via Sony

Not only do Iris and Miles fully earn their relationship status, but they are also compatible in their similar interests and senses of humor, with numerous scenes showcasing their passion for classic movie scripts and film scores. In one scene when Miles arrives at Iris' house, he finds out that she is hosting a Hanukkah party for her esteemed Hollywood writer neighbor Arthur (Eli Wallach) and his friends. Miles wholeheartedly takes part in this gathering, as enthralled as Iris is by their incredible stories. They connect over moments like this, openly voicing their giddy enthusiasm for iconic movies.

Moreover, they just have fun. When choosing a film to rent from the now-nostalgic Blockbuster, Miles makes Iris laugh with his quintessentially-Jack-Black renditions of famous film scores, after having playfully brought her two whipped cream coffee options. He also writes music inspired by Iris in another touching scene, which they have fun humming along to, riffing off one another to devise made-up lines. If having fun and enjoying activities together like eating food and watching movies serves as any indication, Miles and Iris are in it for the long haul, with quality time as a key facet of their "love language."

Iris and Miles Are the Epitome of True Love

Image via Sony

Iris and Miles' relationship is allowed to organically develop during The Holiday, which is telling of their deep feelings for one another. Far from the shallow feelings of lust and rash excitement, they prove that their relationship was built to last, through acts of service and shared interests. The heart of this cozy holiday movie is embodied by their loving friendship which naturally transitions into a relationship, proving that their organic relationship is one that should hold up in the real world.